Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8.With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's eighth episode, "Ribbit and Rip It," Daredevil (Charlie Cox) finally made his way into a property that was 100% set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his alter-ego Matt Murdock first appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this was the first instance of the character’s crime-fighting persona showing up in a major MCU property. With this appearance, it’s impossible for fans of the character to not wonder what clues or foreshadowing this episode contains for Daredevil’s upcoming solo program Daredevil: Born Again. This She-Hulk installment does manage to shed some light on what people can expect from this forthcoming production, even in terms of what it doesn’t show the audience.

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes make their first appearances in separate projects before anchoring their own solo outing. Most notably, Captain America: Civil War was where Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) both got to make their inaugural appearances. Unlike those two examples, Murdock/Daredevil’s presence on She-Hulk was not accompanied by a supporting character or two from his own universe. No equivalent to Aunt May was around for this lawyer as a byproduct of his She-Hulk guest spot taking Daredevil to Los Angeles, far away from his home and allies in Hell’s Kitchen.

While not having Daredevil accompanied by some of his colleagues makes sense for this She-Hulk outing, it does mean there’s still total uncertainty over whether key supporting players from the superheroes now-defunct Netflix show. Specifically, fan-favorite figures like Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are still unconfirmed on whether they’re returning for Born Again. However, Murdock’s mention of working in a “legal firm” in Hell’s Kitchen could hint at a way for those “avocadoes at-law” to return in that show. Plus, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin major presence in the proper MCU provides a precedent for other characters beyond Cox’s Daredevil to have a life after Netflix.

This Daredevil Already Has Crime-Fighting Experience

Shifting our focus back to Hornhead himself, She-Hulk features Daredevil fighting crime in a full-blown supersuit rather than appearing just in his lawyer alter-ego or even in his stripped-down ninja-esque outfit from the earliest episodes of Daredevil. The presence of such a costume makes it apparent that this is a version of Daredevil that’s already well into crime-fighting, a fact reinforced by his comments about his significant experience in fighting goons and henchmen. This detail is small but important: it means that Born Again won’t be an origin story. Viewers can expect this Disney+ affair to just get right to brass tacks on depicting Daredevil as a crusader for Hell’s Kitchen.

However, that doesn’t mean that Born Again won’t feature any major changes for Daredevil. The character comes swooping into She-Hulk wearing a yellow outfit, a costume inspired by the character’s earliest attire in his Marvel Comics appearances. It’s a nifty piece of styling, but it’s decidedly not the superhero costume most people associate with Daredevil. His red costume, the one seen in the 2003 Ben Affleck Daredevil movie and the previous Netflix show, has yet to be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Walters making a crack about Daredevil’s “ketchup and mustard” supersuit could help inspire this crime-fighter to upgrade to more familiar garbs once Born Again rolls around.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also gives viewers some indication of what the fight scenes in Daredevil: Born Again could look like. If nothing else, the Netflix Daredevil show was famous for putting its titular superhero through hand-to-hand fight scenes that were incredibly well-filmed. What they lacked in dazzling locales (that “hallway fight” term caught on for a reason), these set-pieces made up for in crisp fight choreography and bold camera, the latter of which occasionally went so far as to capture incredibly important Daredevil fights in single takes. Going this route allowed viewers to appreciate the finer details in this superhero’s skirmishes.

For She-Hulk, Daredevil is once again treated to some solid fight choreography, though this time it’s captured in far more cuts than the average showdown in the Netflix Daredevil show. His fighting here also tends to utilize a greater amount (or perhaps just more obvious) of CG stunt doubles for certain actions. This could be an indication of the kind of fighting viewers can expect to see in Daredevil: Born Again, however, these details could simply be a byproduct of She-Hulk’s filmmaking tendencies. The CG stunt doubles element especially may be an inherent factor in having Daredevil face off against a fully digital character like She-Hulk. Still, for now, the hand-to-hand combat seen in this She-Hulk installment should give viewers at least a taste of what to expect in terms of violence in Born Again.

This Daredevil Has a More Humorous Side

Another important detail across Murdock’s appearances in both She-Hulk and No Way Home is that they’ve involved comedy. It’s not like this ingredient was absent from his days on Netflix, but especially his presence in She-Hulk seems to be about getting viewers comfortable with a version of Daredevil more consistent with some of his lighter comic book appearances. It wouldn’t be surprising if Daredevil: Born Again incorporates a similar tone that makes room for the character’s humorous side and perhaps even finds room for the more ridiculous characters in his rogue’s gallery, such as Stilt-Man.

While there are many concrete details in Daredevil’s She-Hulk guest spot that provide indicators of where this character will go in his solo show, the show is clearly keeping many aspects of Daredevil nebulously defined. This isn’t a complaint about the writing on She-Hulk, but rather an intentional detail meant to give the creative team of Daredevil: Born Again flexibility on where they want to take the character. This is especially true regarding all that uncertainty surrounding what aspects of Daredevil’s Netflix run are still canon. Answering that concretely in She-Hulk would put the Born Again writers in a corner and limit what they could do in their storytelling.

Viewers are going to have to tune in to Daredevil: Born Again in 2024 for a fuller picture of Daredevil’s world. However, his presence in “Ribbit and Rip It” still provides several key details for the direction the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to take this vigilante in the future. Best of all, it looks like the character’s solo adventures going forward will be different from the three seasons of his Netflix program. Daredevil sauntering around in a vivid yellow outfit facing off against adversaries like Leap-Frog has already established an aura for the character that’s significantly different from the vibes of his previous standalone outings. If Born Again continues this trend of offering TV viewers sides of Daredevil they haven’t seen on the small screen yet, then fans of this character are in for a treat.