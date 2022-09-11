Ever since it was announced that we would get the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil aka Matt Murdock, MCU fans have been clamoring for a look at our favorite man without fear. Cox and his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio appeared on stage with Kevin Feige this weekend at D23 Expo to give fans a bit of a preview. While Cox's series is a longer 18 episode season, the show has not started shooting yet so there was no new footage for the Disney fans at the Anaheim Convention Center.

But, instead of looking into the distant future, Marvel delivered a taste of something that we will hopefully be watching soon. Before leaving the stage, Kevin Feige informed the audience that they would get to watch an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of She-Hulk featuring Daredevil.

So far, what we've seen of She-Hulk does not contain Matt Murdock, however with the release of the new mid-season trailer, it seems as if not only will Matt be sharing a drink with Jen, but he'll also be delivering some helpful advice. In the trailer, he tells her, "I think you're in a unique position to do some real good. Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails them. She-Hulk can help people when the law fails them." Obviously, Matt is in a similar position as a lawyer himself. He uses the law to help people and when that is not good enough, he can don his red suit and pursue the villains at night.

Image via Disney+

In the exclusive clip shown at D23, the pair do just that. We push in on Matt and Jen on a rooftop at night. Jen is in some helpfully stretchy clothes but still just Jen, while Matt is in full costume. His new suit sports a yellow and red look, one that is a bit more comics-accurate. The two converse on the rooftop about the difference between goons and henchmen. Apparently, according to Matt, henchmen are there for the cause, whereas goons are just there for the paycheck. Matt quickly susses out that there's 25 goons in the building. When Jen snorts at the idea of Matt hearing people's heartbeats, he quickly demonstrates the ability on her.

"I can hear yours too. Your heart's beating pretty fast," he tells her, and we're definitely picking up a vibe from this moment. Mesmerized by either his ability or his charm (or both), Jen stares at Matt for longer than a few seconds before shaking herself out of it. With that done, Matt briskly tells her that he will swoop in and take out a handful of the goons, calculating that it will take him about 15 seconds for each goon, so Jen can just wait for him on the roof. Of course, Jen opposes, not wanting to wait half an hour ("That's not how that math works," says Matt) and instead wanting to just smash her way through as a Hulk.

Matt retorts, "Because they have weapons, Jennifer." "Yeah, good thing She-Hulk is indestructible, Matthew," she shoots back. But, as the more experienced of the two, Matt wants to opt for stealth, obviously, that is where his strength lies. He reminds her that he's done this before but Jen just tells him that she is the one with the superpowers. They banter back and forth with Matt joking that he has "echolocation." Giving up on leaving Jen behind, Matt tells her simply to follow his lead before he leaps off of a building and, presumably, gracefully and quietly enters into the building. Even Jen can admit that is pretty cool.

While we don't get to see how exactly the attack on the warehouse goes, I think we can surmise from the clip that it will, at the very least, be entertaining, if not successful. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock feels very familiar, however the humor, which rarely appeared in his own original Netflix show, is something new. The snappy back and forth between him and Jen actually feels very natural. Whether his own series will have this same brand of Marvel humor is still up in the air. Until then, we'll enjoy Matt Murdock where we can get him, even if he is only in one episode!

She-Hulk streams Thursdays exclusively on Disney+.