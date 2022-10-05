There has been a lot of great Marvel content soaking up our screens in 2022. Right now MCU fans are in the middle of the hilarious She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series has been this fun fourth-wall-breaking law procedural so far. It hasn’t been too shy of making fun of Marvel’s cameo filled adventures. One of those cameos fans have been anxiously waiting for is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Now, after weeks of teasing, Marvel’s Man Without Fear is finally coming to She-Hulk this week with a new clip confirming the appearance.

The footage debuted on Entertainment Tonight and sees She-Hulk and Daredevil at odds. Their short fight takes place on top of a parking garage. After the pair shared some punches and witty banter, She-Hulk tears open the parking garages roof which lets Daredevil show off his stellar parkour skills. We don’t know the context of their fight as, while there's an overarching storyline about She-Hulk’s blood, this series has been defined by its standalone antics each episode. However, from their dialogue, the two lawyers are settling their differences over a case. The courtroom scenes were always a highlight of Netflix’s Daredevil and She-Hulk being a humorous parody of your average law procedural has made the series so unique week to week. Hopefully this means we’ll see She-Hulk v. Daredevil in court.

One last thing this scene provides is the best look yet at both She-Hulk and Daredevil’s new costumes. Both of our Marvel heroes are sporting eye-pleasing comic-accurate looks. She-Hulk is wearing her classic purple, white, and black jumpsuit while Daredevil is wearing his fan-favorite Netflix armor in a new yellow and red color scheme. Like most MCU designs, they look absolutely stunning in motion.

While it's been funny that She-Hulk teased Daredevil two episodes ago only to have an unrelated wedding adventure follow, it’s exciting to know that Cox is finally making his MCU return this week. Ever since the actor's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, fans have been waiting for this day to come. From the looks of the clip, this episode is going to be the most action packed She-Hulk adventure to date, and it's going to be fun to see these two Marvel legends team up. However, Daredevil is not the only Marvel character appearing in this upcoming episode as the villain Leap-Frog, who has the humorous power of jumping really high, is making their MCU debut. Whether Daredevil or She-Hulk is representing this absurd villain in court remains to be seen, but this is going to be a can’t miss episode of Marvel television.

The new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres this Thursday. You can watch the Daredevil clip down below. You can also catch up on the first seven episodes of She-Hulk on Disney+ now to prepare for the heroic showdown ahead.