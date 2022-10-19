Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

From creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro (based on the Marvel Comics character), the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the fourth-wall-smashing antics of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) both in and out of the courtroom — especially after an unexpected blood-swap with her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) leads to her inheriting some of his gamma-infused abilities... and an inconvenient tendency to turn green. The first episodes of the show revolve around Jen's new employment at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway — even if her boss only wants her to practice law in Hulk form — and her first client who has his own personal ties to her family, Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). After Jen successfully gets Blonsky out of jail and freed on parole, it turns out that's only the beginning of her problems — she's not just navigating the legal system, but also the modern dating world, when it comes to people who would rather deal with She-Hulk rather than Jennifer Walters. However, the threat of an anonymous enemy in the online site Intelligencia throws yet another wrench into her world.

On the heels of the season finale, "Whose Show Is This?", Collider had the opportunity to speak with Coiro about helming the Disney+ series — in addition to the finale, she directed Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, and 8! — and helping to introduce the character of Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Coiro spoke about putting her own spin on the Daredevil hallway fight through Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) return, the process of recreating the opening credits of The Incredible Hulk for the show's finale, and whether certain scenes were actually filmed on the Disney backlot. She also spoke about casting Marvel's real-life receptionist to play the part in the episode, the rom-com energy between Matt and Jen, and more.

Collider: Before getting into the finale, I wanted to ask about Episode 8 because of the Daredevil of it all. It was really fun to see him and Jen [together] because of the romantic chemistry that the two of them have and [your] rom-com influence in this. We get a hallway fight, and it's a fun way to pay homage to what came before. How do you take something like that and put your own spin on it?

KAT COIRO: My cinematographer and I watched every single hallway fight, and we watched them repeatedly, because we definitely wanted to satisfy the Daredevil fans, and kind of pay homage, like you said, to what has come before, but land it squarely in our She-Hulk world. A lot of that came from the color palette and the tone. We used a lot of influences from the Daredevil that has come before but then kept doing what we've been doing for the whole series, which is a little bit tongue-in-cheek, a little bit sly, a little self-aware.

I was nervous, in a way, because Daredevil fans are so rabid, and I was very satisfied to see that they enjoyed him in this new genre. And I love that you bring up the rom-com of it all, because one of my favorite shots of the whole series is the little homage to the rom-com trope of panning across the clothing on the floor, but this time it's helmets and batons.

It makes the case, at least in my view, that these superheroes just need to be having fun flings every once in a while. It doesn't have to be this fated-to-be-together-and-live-happily-ever-after. Sometimes you just want to have a fun little hookup, and it doesn't have to be serious.

COIRO: Although I do have to say, I do see a future for those two. They're so cute together.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Talking about the finale, I love the shot-by-shot recreation of The Incredible Hulk's opening credits. How did you recreate that? It looks almost virtually identical to the original.

COIRO: It is, it is, and then it has these little tiny bits of flavor, like the date with Todd, and our practical green bodybuilder in the dress throwing the table at the gala. We started with an actual recreation, we boarded it out, and then we found little places to tie it into our story. Because essentially it is a dream that Jen is having, and she lives in this self-aware meta world, so her dream takes the form of a credit sequence from another TV show, and then it was really about tying it into her emotional life.

Was there any kind of CGI involved, or was that all practically shot using doubles?

COIRO: There's a lot of VFX magic in every frame of this show. There is nothing simple. We obviously did have a practical bodybuilder. We sometimes would actually use the original as a backdrop. Sometimes we shot it on blue [screen]. There were so many different versions that we melded all together. My favorite story from that is that the bodybuilder who played She-Hulk told me, "When I was a little boy, I always dreamed of growing up and playing Hulk. This isn't exactly how I imagined it," he said, as he stood in his Zuhair Murad evening gown. But he still was so, so excited to be there, and we joked about just being very specific with your childhood manifestations.

Image via Disney+

Jen breaks out of her own show and decides to rewrite her own ending her way [by] heading to Marvel HQ. Where was that shot, specifically, her walking along that backlot area and then into the writer's room?

COIRO: That was shot at the Disney lot. That was actually a really important thing. When we started scouting, we were looking for locations that weren't Disney, and we all collectively agreed that if she's going to break out into the real world, it's got to be the real world. We even went so far as to have the receptionist at Marvel audition to play the receptionist, against a bunch of actors, and he won the role. That is our real Marvel receptionist, as well. I think that reality is very important, because [Jen's] coming from her show. There are a lot of subtle filming techniques and aspect ratios that we change to go, "This is real," and that location was a big part of that.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream on Disney+.