Editor's Not: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episodes 1-6.Batman has The Joker. Spider-Man has the Green Goblin. And on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has an eternal adversary in the form of Titania (Jameela Jamil). This figure is a social media legend and owner of a larger line of healthcare products who originated in the comics, albeit in a radically different form. Titania has proven to be equal parts delightful and frustrating in her presence as She-Hulk’s main supervillain.

If there’s anything that does work about Titania, though, it’s her wardrobe and makeup. To reinforce the character as a massive contrast to Walters, who has to be prodded into getting a lavish superhero outfit, Titania walks into any room or social situation in extravagant attire and wielding sparkly makeup. There’s an immediate distinctiveness to any of her appearances and the exciting suspense of getting to see just what Titania will dress like this week hasn’t gotten old yet.

Even better, Titania’s fashion sensibilities make her stand out sharply from the other people who could constitute “adversaries” on She-Hulk so far. She even stands out from the default outfits of other Marvel Cinematic Universe baddies. While other foes like Loki and Hela have shown an affinity for maximalist wardrobe flourishes, most other villains in this franchise have opted for darker color palettes or costumes that are grounded in reality. Titania, then, is a breath of fresh air, waltzing around in outfits that don’t evoke reality but rather will serve as inspiration for countless drag queen personalities for years to come.

Titania's Physical Presence and Performance Works Thanks to Jameela Jamil

Image via Disney+

Inhabiting those colorful costumes is Jameela Jamil, whose performance as Titania is both one of the character’s greatest attributes and one of the best things to come out of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jamil's aura whenever she shows up on-screen effortlessly screams baked-in arrogance, you can practically hear Titania’s self-congratulatory thoughts. The quiet details of her physicality, including the huffy way she walks, it all just adds up to create a character whose entire personality is apparent the moment she walks through a door, a tremendous feat on Jamil's part. It’s such fun to watch her revel in this cartoonish personality, especially in her line deliveries that communicate all that oblivious entitlement even if they’re coming from Titania off-screen. A great villain performance should make you hate a character but also be riveted by them. Jamil is doing great work making Titania live up to that with a pronounced performance that fits like a glove inside She-Hulk’s wacky world.

It's also proven fun that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has opted to make Titania’s rivalry with the titular She-Hulk so petty so far in the show's run. Much like her costumes, the simplified reasons for why Titania is so adversarial with She-Hulk is a welcome departure from conventional MCU villains. Titania is not looking to get Infinity Stones and there’s been no indication so far that she’s working for a larger overarching villain. She just has an ongoing beef and jealousy of She-Hulk, with the only deeper part of this antagonism stemming from Titania being agitated that Jennifer Walters didn’t fully embrace her She-Hulk superpowers when she got them. Sometimes, people are just dripping with animosity and one of Titania’s best features so far is how this show has embraced that simple truth.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 6 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Tatiana Needs Distinctiveness and Something Unique to Her

Image via Disney+

The streamlined aspects of Titania and Jamil's performance are unquestionably the highlights of this new Marvel Cinematic Universe baddie. Unfortunately, there are also some glaring issues keeping this character back from being as good of a villain for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Among these is the nagging problem that, even after three full-fledged appearances on She-Hulk, she still lacks an extra something in terms of personality. Much like fellow supporting character Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and other key individuals on She-Hulk, Titania still feels a bit too much like a winking acknowledgment of a broad archetype without offering any commentary or twists on a familiar character. Titania (and others like Nikki) could use an extra dash of nuance to make her feel more like a believable and full character, even by the warped standards of "realism" in this wacky corner of the MCU, and to ensure her presence on She-Hulk isn’t just tantamount to acknowledging the existent of similar celebrities like the Kardashians. Jamil can play the one-note quality of Titania’s personality well, but it’s also clear she has enough talent to explore a slightly wider range of emotions within this villain.

What makes Titania tick? The little flashes of nuance that made Zemo, Agatha Harkness, or Kilmonger such compelling MCU villains are absent here. Plus, it feels like there are missed opportunities for further wacky jokes by not exploring the idea that there’s more to Titania than what’s on the surface. Juxtaposing unexpected interests or secret employment passions with the exterior of a TikTok star would be both humorous and a way to inject extra depth into Titania. There are only so many social media influencer jokes you can deliver before the audience gets a little restless.

Titania’s presence is also hurt by how the jokes related to her social media presence and lifestyle products brand also feel dated. They’re not all bad, but her presence as a villain in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law can’t help but feel a tad diminished given how often we’ve seen these kinds of gags before. Were any of the comments about the shadiness of her products any better than similar jokes about Toni Collette's Flem company in Knives Out? We’re living in a world molded by the ripple effects of Goop and where Dr. Oz is running for political office. Hacks selling healthcare products that don’t do much is well-trodden and familiar territory, to the point that it was the crux of the evil plan executed by Jack Nicholson’s Joker back in 1989. Reimagining Titania from her original comic book persona is a fine idea, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law could’ve given its primary villain a bit more distinctiveness in her passions.

We Want to Know More About Titania

Image via Disney+

Titania could also work better as a baddie for She-Hulk if she had a bit more of an internal world or other people surrounding her. This could be an intentional choice to contrast how Jennifer Walters is surrounded by people who care about her (including her Avengers cousin), while the shallow Titania has more fly-by-night admirers and followers. Still, giving Titania some kind of permanent companions could make her looming presence in the life of Walters feel more tangible. Considering that even one-off She-Hulk antagonist Donny Blaze had a hype-man, it’s strange that Titania isn’t surrounded by a solitary “minion” of some kind to explicitly show the audience that she’s formidable enough to get people to follow her.

There’s no denying that Titania's an incredibly fun presence in She-Hulk. The mind reels at all the fun possibilities inherent in seeing Jamil's hysterical performance and all those wonderful costumes bouncing off of other MCU ne'er-do-wells (put her in Thunderbolts, you cowards). Still, her presence as a villain on the show, even by the standards of a super silly comedy, needs polishing, especially since she’s suffering from recurring flaws in the general writing of She-Hulk. There’s enough good here in Titania, especially in the work delivered by Jamil, to deserve more engaging and consistently humorous writing.