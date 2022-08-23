Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin. The new trailer hints at the media storm Jennifer will have to face as the public coins her superhero name.

In Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we learn how Jennifer inherits her cousin’s rage-induced superpowers. However, Jennifer decides she doesn’t want to become a superhero and prefers to invest her energy into being a lawyer. But, of course, Jennifer’s secret is not safe for long, as she’s forced to Hulk out in front of the cameras while in the middle of a trial. The new trailer promises Episode 2 will deal with Jennifer’s very public transformation, as newspapers give her a superhero name: She-Hulk.

The new trailer also features a fun phone call between Bruce and Jennifer. In Episode 1, Jennifer made fun of Bruce for accepting the moniker Smart Hulk, even though it sounds like he’s constantly patting himself on the back. Bruce tells Jenniffer he didn’t come up with the name and that she could suffer a similar fate if she ever became a superhero. It looks like Bruce was right, as the name She-Hulk will be at the center of Episode 2. Also, it’s great to know that Bruce remains a regular part of the show, as the Emerald Giant was one of the highlights of the series’ first episode.

So far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has dealt with Jennifer’s origin story. However, the previous trailers already teased one of the series' main storylines will lead Jennifer to become the defendant of Tim Roth’s Abomination, her cousin Bruce’s former nemesis. The Abomination was last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, battling Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme in an illegal competition. Not only She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will bring back both characters, but the series will also explain that puzzling cameo.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Jameela Jamil as Titania, a villain who only made a small appearance in the first episode. Finally, the series will also star Charlie Cox as Daredevil, a part he played during the Netflix era of Marvel shows. Cox is having a significant Marvel resurgence right now, as his version of Daredevil is confirmed for multiple projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law come to Disney+ every Thursday. Check out the new trailer below: