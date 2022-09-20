Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk.While watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are waiting with bated breath for Charlie Cox’s cameo appearance as fan-favorite superhero Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The series’ fifth episode just raised this anticipation with an explicit visual reference to the character. But as exciting as the tease was, it also exacerbates existing concerns about how Cox’s Daredevil Netflix series will be treated in the MCU going forward.

In She-Hulk Episode 5, titled “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans”, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her co-worker Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) take on super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) in a lawsuit after she claims to have trademarked the name “She-Hulk”. While planning Jen’s case Mallory tells her she needs to get new clothes that fit her She-Hulk form properly and tasks Nikki Ramos (Ginzer Gonzaga) with finding them. Nikki and Pug (Josh Segarra) set up a meeting for Jen with Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), a tailor who designs costumes and equipment for superheroes. Although at first disappointed that Jen isn’t an Avenger, Luke agrees to make her clothes. When she is trying them on at the end of the episode Luke admonishes one of his employees for leaving a garment box open, saying that client confidentiality is an important part of their business. The camera moves over the open box, revealing Matt Murdock’s distinctive Daredevil mask, colored a golden yellow rather than its usual red.

Is the Netflix Daredevil Show Canon?

Matt’s role in She-Hulk has been officially announced and highlighted in promotional material, as has the fact that he will be donning a yellow and red costume rather than the red and black one he wore in the Netflix series, as a tribute to the character’s original comic book design, so the mask’s appearance wasn’t surprising. But it is still an exciting reminder of what fans have to look forward to with his appearance and emphasizes that the creators are just as excited about the characters’ inclusion in the series as viewers are. However, the nature of the tease once again raises a worry fans have about the character’s return.

Although Cox and his Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Matt’s arch nemesis Wilson Fisk/the Kingpin, are both reprising their roles for various new Marvel appearances (having already appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively) it remains unclear whether the Netflix series’ canon will be respected by the larger MCU or if they are effectively playing variants of their characters who simply happen to be identical in personality. Tying Matt’s costume to Luke’s business does subtly imply the latter interpretation might be correct, although it’s by no means definitive proof.

What Happened to Melvin, Daredevil's Old Tailor

In Daredevil Season 1, during his first, disastrous fight with Fisk, Matt notices that the crime lord has advanced, flexible body armor woven into his business suit. Seeking a way to defeat him and protect himself, Matt tracks down Melvin Potter (Matt Gerald), a paroled convict and inventor, whose comic book counterpart is the reformed supervillain Gladiator. After first fighting the frightened Melvin, Matt realizes that he is not a willing member of Fisk’s gang. Fisk has been blackmailing Melvin into making him the protective suits by threatening to harm his parole officer and girlfriend Betsy Beatty (Karina Casiano). Matt promises to protect Melvin and Betsy if the former helps him take down Fisk, which he does by designing the red and black armored Daredevil costume. Melvin becomes a friend and supporter of Matt’s, making repairs to the suit and providing Matt with other equipment and weapons throughout Season 2.

Melvin’s fate takes an unfortunate turn in Season 3. After being released from prison, Fisk, who is manipulating the FBI, once again forces Melvin into his service, making him design the replica Daredevil costume that Agent Ben Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), the series’ version of comic villain Bullseye, wears during his lethal attack on the New York Bulletin newspaper. Matt confronts Melvin after the attack, but Melvin attempts to trap him in his workshop on Fisk’s orders. Eventually, Matt convinces Melvin that once he’s incapacitated Fisk will kill him and Betsy, and Melvin, not knowing Poindexter’s name, tells Matt that the impostor Daredevil is an FBI agent.

When an FBI tactical team arrives Melvin helps Matt fight them off but Matt, who is undergoing a mental and spiritual crisis, allows Melvin to be arrested. He does warn Betsy to leave town for her safety but states that Melvin, "made his bed when he went back to work for Fisk.” At the end of the season Matt is in a much better place emotionally, and although it is not mentioned one would assume he would use his legal skills to help Melvin and mend their relationship, raising the question of why he would be getting a costume from someone else in She-Hulk if it is in fact the same version of Matt appearing there.

There are plenty of easy ways this discrepancy can be explained that allow Daredevil to remain canonical to She-Hulk and the rest of the MCU, of course. Daredevil took place in New York City and She-Hulk is set in Los Angeles, so it’s possible that for whatever reason Matt didn’t bring his costume to California, leading him to order one from Luke when the need arose for him to go on a mission. Melvin could have also held a grudge against Matt for his treatment in Season 3 and refused to work with him again, leading Matt to need a new tailor. There may not be clear answers about the canon status of the Netflix show until the Disney Plus Daredevil series, subtitled Born Again, arrives in 2024, if even then. But regardless, it’s a delight that Cox and D’Onofrio are back as deservedly important parts of the MCU.