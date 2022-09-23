Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk.

In the sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, many had been hoping to have at least a glimpse of Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) after the prior episode ended with a tease of the character. That ultimately didn't come to pass, at least for now, as the episode played out mostly as a self-contained wedding episode where Jen (Tatiana Maslany) tried to blend in as her regular, non-super self. This was specifically at the request of the bride, Lulu, who also inexplicably chose to have a wedding in the middle of the week. This was only the start of the silly and chaotically mirthful energy that the episode played around with because of the irreplaceable presence of the comedic juggernaut that is Patti Harrison.

For those who are not yet aware, Harrison is one of the most talented and funny performers you can see anywhere. First receiving attention for her stand-up comedy, she has since proven to be one of the most reliably hilarious on-screen presences in anything she takes on. Now as Lulu, who is very protective of her special wedding day, she made the most of what was essentially an extended cameo that was elevated because of her performance. Even if you may have been disappointed that you didn’t see your favorite vigilante lawyer, Harrison was more than a worthy substitute who stole every scene she got. From the very first moment where the camera zooms in on her character, who has caught sight of Jen who has arrived at the wedding as She-Hulk, the way she conveys a simmering annoyance via repeated blinks is priceless. Then her first lines, ​​"everybody has an ass" and "I don't want you to be Hulk-y at my wedding," are wonderful in just how ridiculous her delivery of them is.

This is all because of Harrison's ability to capture a strange combination of sarcasm and sincerity like no one else can. She really feels like she is just letting loose and breaking apart any expectations that we may have. Her performance continually keeps the audience off balance with where she is going to go next with whatever gloriously bizarre proclamation she will make. Every line is layered with an anarchic absurdity where, if you think about it for a second, you'll realize how much of what she is saying is casually unhinged in the best way possible. When Jen, who is single, asks if she will be paired up with a groomsman, the response that Harrison delivers is bonkers. She says that there is nothing to worry about, and they won’t leave her hanging, rhetorically asking, "Do you think we want our wedding to look insane?” It is a line that Harrison imbues with an odd sense of venom that is crossed with her character’s vapidity. Her work continues to be outstanding for just how off-the-wall it can be when you least expect it. There are just so many more moments of this in what was frequently an uneven episode that was made better every time Harrison came on screen.

It proves to be yet another example of how she can make any role into her own with a distinct disposition that it would be far worse off without. This extends to all of Harrison’s work on fantastic shows like Shrill (RIP) and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, where she steals scene after scene while those surrounding her are full of equally great comedy performers. On film, she gave a more restrained yet no less uproarious performance playing opposite a neurotic Ed Helms in 2021’s surrogacy comedy Together Together. It was there that Harrison was able to capture unexpected humor in the most straightforward of situations with a simple change of expression or sharp stare that spoke volumes. Even as it was a film that was meant to tug on the heartstrings a bit more than most anything she had done before, she still captured all the necessary comedic moments.

This extends to her work in other recent films like The Lost City and Mack & Rita that, more than anything, would have benefited from more fully utilizing her talents than they did. While the former of those movies was much better than the latter, Harrison was the constant source of comedic potential that could consistently be relied on to bring the laughs. Across all of these roles and many more, she is just an undeniable comedy standout in every single new character she takes on. Without ever missing a beat she has been steadily carving out a reputation as being a go-to for any story to become even better by adding her. Whenever she comes onto the screen, you know you’re in for the best of whatever that show or movie has to offer.

Coming back to She-Hulk, even as there are a lot of other shenanigans going on throughout this most recent episode, Harrison rises to the top in bringing some of the best humor the season has managed to create thus far. While some viewers were clamoring for cameos of more familiar superhero characters, she shows that we ought to appreciate the work of those who can make a side character into a memorable one that stands out from the crowd. It is because of Harrison that Episode 6 manages to be a lot of fun, which has been the case with every single other project she has been a part of up until now.

That is something that ought to be cherished, especially considering how this may be the only appearance she makes in the season. There will be plenty of chances for characters like Daredevil to cameo in the weeks ahead. However, there is something to be said about how Harrison is able to build a character from the ground up. This week's episode of She-Hulk was all the better for it, proving that she is more than deserving of a show of her own. Until that day comes, we thankfully will still get to have great performances from her wherever she appears.