Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faces every unattached person's worst nightmare: an old friend's wedding. Any large social event — including weddings, reunions, or literally any family gathering — is universally dreaded by single people, who hate being grilled about how long it is going to take them to find a suitable companion to spend the rest of their cookie-cutter life with. Jen is no different, no matter how many insanely amazing things she accomplishes, up to and including getting superpowers she is still condescended to and diminished by those around her for not being in a successful romantic relationship.

Episode 6, "Just Jen," and refers to Jen's battle to face her high-school friend's wedding alone and without the emotional armor of her She-Hulk persona. She does start the episode feeling pretty good about heading out to the wedding, even though she was strong-armed into being a bridesmaid by a flower and diamanté-covered glitter bomb. Jen is rightfully proud of how her life is going, and the work she is doing and is excited to brag about it — not to mention the fact that she has an outfit created personally by designer extraordinaire Luke (Griffin Matthews) that is guaranteed to turn some heads and have her feeling fine AF. Like all weddings, this one comes at an inconvenient time, but she packs up her stuff, leaves her best friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzago) to have some bonding time with Miss Mallory (Renee Elise Goldsberry), and prepares to make her big solo entrance.

When She-Hulk arrives for the rehearsal dinner she is feeling her hot girl fantasy. With "The Vibes" by SaFire playing in the background, she does a slow-motion strut and hair toss that makes everybody lose their minds — except for the bride, who looks apoplectic with barely concealed rage. Lulu (Patti Harrison) not so politely requests that Jen not steal focus from her special day by being "Hulk-y," so in the name of friendship and polite obligation, Jen agrees not to be green so she doesn't outshine Bridezilla. This sets up the rest of Jen's hellish experience at the wedding as an ordinary person who wasn't allowed to bring a plus one for moral support — and, in a humiliating turn of events, is paired up with a recently resuscitated, twitching, and possibly leaking dog named Jonathan.

Being Lulu's bridesmaid is an exercise in patience for Jen, who has to tidy up, "clear empties," and iron the shirts of fully grown groomsmen whose idea of playing sport is Mario Kart. By far the worst part is when Lulu asks Jen about her life, and she starts to tell her all about how well she is doing as the new department head of the superhuman division at GLK&H, one of the most prestigious law firms in the country, as well as her amazing new superpowers, but Lulu cuts her off quickly, saying "she doesn't want that." Lulu only wants to know if she's dating or if there are any boys in her life, because apparently life is not worth living if you don't have a boy (or girl) to smooch. This is far more painful than any physical blow Jen could be forced to endure and propagates the idea that she is worth nothing as a person unless somebody else loves her — especially when followed up with the most vicious line ever delivered by a 'friend': "Don't feel bad. . . You still have a little time." Translation: You should feel bad, and you're old.

So what's a girl to do when she is dumped all over by the bride and made to feel like a failure because she hasn't quite figured out that one tiny part of her life? The answer: Spend a king's ransom at the cash bar, drunk dial your cousin Bruce Banner, dance like nobody is watching, then get your flirt on with Josh, Joshua, Joshinson, whose parents were kind enough to give him "a good face." Jen's drunken confession to him is sweet and sad and totally relatable because all she wants to do is show everyone how awesome her life is going, how good at "lawyering the law" she is, and be just as amazing as everyone thinks She-Hulk is. Things finally seem to be taking a turn for the better for Jen until she has to make a quick exit to visit the garden.

Getting superhuman sucker punched by Titania (Jameela Jamil) mid-vomit is the best thing that could have happened to her, as it finally sets her free from her commitment to be just Jen. The fight does start off poorly for her when she tries and fails miserably to take on Titania as drunk Jen. Visually, the fight is hysterical, with Jen looking like a little girl trying on her mom's clothes in a dress fitted to She-Hulk's measurements up against Titania, who is looking like a Glamazon in an insanely great pink suit. After Jen remembers how to Hulk out and stops seeing double, she creates a tidal wave of bricks with the stomp of one leg, and the wedding fight is officially on.

Titania most definitely has a beat-down coming, and it is fun to watch She-Hulk work out some of her anger at all the disrespect she has been forced to endure over the last two days, as well as how unbelievably stoked Josh is to witness She-Hulk kicking Titania's ass. They both manage to get a few good punches in, which are captured on the phone of every single one of the wedding guests. Unfortunately, She-Hulk doesn't get to deliver the knock-out; instead, Titania slips and knocks out her own veneers, steals a cake tier, and storms off. However, Jen does get a different kind of win when her frenemy Lulu, who is wearing a flower on her head roughly the size of her face, is too boozed up to remember she didn't want She-Hulk, aka "huge-boobs" at her wedding. The moral of this story is that it is far easier to face a crazy bi-atch with a vendetta than a 'friend' with pity and patronization in their hearts.

