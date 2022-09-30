Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 7.This week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law focuses on Jen’s (Tatiana Maslany) dating life and having to go through a self-acceptance journey through an unexpected retreat. However, just when things are getting calm, the show hits us with a major twist at the end which will surely blow up Jen’s life and the people around her.

The episode opens with Jen going out on a series of three dates with Josh (Trevor Salter), a charming guy who she met at her friend’s wedding. However, after spending the night together after Date #3, Josh just ignores her text, which results in her constantly checking her phone to see if he's replied. To take her mind off of it, she joins a parole officer in heading to Emil Blonsky’s (Tim Roth) retreat due to a malfunction in his power inhibitor. Upon fixing the inhibitor, Jen is about to leave when her car gets smashed by Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Águila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett); now, she's stuck for a couple of hours. There, she roams around the huge property, trying to get cell service, but ends up crashing a group therapy session wherein she confesses her problems regarding Josh and herself. By the end, she feels better—even deleting Josh’s number from her phone—but then we see more of what happened the night when they slept together, and it’s officially more than just ghosting.

While Jen is asleep, Josh gets rid of his whole nice guy act and proceeds to copy content on her phone, takes a picture of her, and texts the mysterious "HulkKing" about successfully taking her blood. It’s now clear that Josh has taken advantage of Jen just so he can steal her blood for dangerous reasons and that he’s been working for HulkKing all along.

Who Is HulkKing? In Episode 6 , Nikki Ramos ( Ginger Gonzaga ) and Mallory Book ( Renée Elise Goldsberry ) are handling Mr. Immortal’s ( David Pasquesi ) case and come across a site named Intelligencia, where we see a page dedicated solely to She-Hulk filled with trolls and awful death threats. What does HulkKing have to do with it? Well, this mysterious person definitely has a link to the website, and they likely have powerful connections considering that they’re sending people like Josh to get Jen’s blood and even having control over a lab. While HulkKing’s identity is not yet revealed, what’s sure is that they are doing everything it takes to get a sample.

What Will They Do With Jen’s Blood?

We’ve previously seen that an attempt to take She-Hulk’s blood back in Episode 3 by the Wrecking Crew was unsuccessful. However, we learn that they are working for an anonymous client — which is probably HulkKing, now that more information has been revealed. There’s yet any explanation as to why they’re so adamant about taking She-Hulk’s blood, but it is likely that they are either trying to be a Hulk or create a new one. Some have speculated that it could be introducing us to Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, played by Tim Blake Nelson, who is confirmed to be the villain in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. Since he was in The Incredible Hulk, it’s possible that he’ll reprise his role in this show to slowly be introduced to the MCU before the new Captain America film.

What Can We Expect Next?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes, meaning that we still have two left before the anticipated finale. Considering that we are slowly getting more information and an introduction to who will be the main antagonist, the next episode will surely be a chaotic ride. Now that we know about Intelligencia and HulkKing, it’s possible that we may have another Hulk on the rise who’ll make an incredibly tough and formidable opponent. We already know that Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will be showing up before the finale; maybe he'll end up helping Jen fight her currently unseen enemy? Whatever it may be, all we know is that things are about to get messy for She-Hulk in the coming episodes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes being released every Thursday.