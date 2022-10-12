It’s time for the She-Hulk finale and Nikki is hellbent on finding the people behind Intelligencia, who hurt her best friend, Jen. In a new clip, in the aftermath of everything going wrong for Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) at the gala, she is now seen with a whiteboard, putting pieces together in order to find whoever is behind the secret organization. Nikki (Ginger Gongaza) then suggests that the organization is made up of “exclusively dumb dudes,” and one of them guys is going to slip up and give them enough information to track the Hulk King down. However, she suggests that upon finding the people behind the website Jen should destroy them “by any and all means.”

While Jameela Jamil’s social media savvy Titania was thought to be the villain of the series, in time it turns out that someone called Hulk King, owner of the secret website Intelligencia, is the one who is truly trying to mess with Jen’s life. The trailer for the finale episode also revealed that fans will get a long-overdue rematch between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Abomination (Tim Roth). Emil Blonsky was the first client of She-Hulk and has been a peaceful character so far.

It is at his retreat, among other villains that She-Hulk finds clarity after her heart was broken. What turns him into Abomination again remains to be seen. The series also paved the path for Charlie Cox’s first Disney+ appearance as attorney Matt Murdock and then as Daredevil in his new yellow and red suit, during the last episode.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'She-Hulk's Intelligencia Is the Scariest MCU Villain Yet

Created by Jessica Gao, the Disney+ series has had a good run as the “fun lawyer show.” Throughout the series, we meet many obscure characters ranging from the likes of Mr. Immortal to Leap-Frog, who are now embroiled in legal battles that are handled by GLK&H’s superhuman law division that’s headed by Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk. The series does a great job of pacing and giving us a good MCU origin story for She-Hulk along with introducing another fourth wall-breaking character. The series also enjoyed much fanfare thanks to the involvement of fan-favorite characters such as Wong (Benedict Wong), Daredevil, and Professor Hulk and by introducing lovable characters like Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim).

Now, the fans are much intrigued to see the real man behind, Hulk King, and share Nikki’s sentiment to destroy him “by any and all means.” The finale airs on Thursday, September 13. Meanwhile check out the new clip below: