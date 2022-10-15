Midway through “Whose Show Is This?,” the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) finds herself on the brink of battle with Todd Phelps (John Bass), who has injected himself with her blood to gain Hulk powers. Frustrated with her story’s progression, Walters breaks the fourth wall, and begins to critique the unfolding climactic battle. After Titania (Jameela Jamil) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) also join the fray, she looks into the camera and says, “None of these storylines make any sense! Is this working for you?” At this moment, the series cuts to the Disney+ Marvel Studios Collection menu, suggesting the audience Walters has been talking to has exited the series, also frustrated with the poor storytelling. In what is, without question, the most meta moment so far in the history of the MCU, She-Hulk breaks out of her story world and jumps into Marvel Studios: Assembled, the docuseries about the production of various MCU programs. She-Hulk then storms through the “real world” on a quest to speak with “Kevin” about her series, whom even the most casual fans would assume to be Kevin Feige, real-life president of Marvel Studios.

What She-Hulk finds instead is K.E.V.I.N., an artificial intelligence program responsible for creating all the MCU’s films and original series. Adorned with a lens hood that resembles Feige’s signature ball cap, K.E.V.I.N. is an obvious parody of Feige himself. K.E.V.I.N. possesses the “most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world,” which allows him to routinely churn out successful product. Comparing Feige to an algorithm humorously mocks both Marvel’s standardization of product, as well as the franchise’s lack of humanity, a critique often levied against the films and shows. While this parodic encounter seems to further She-Hulk’s interest in gently mocking its own franchise, the encounter with K.E.V.I.N. really serves to reinscribe the authorial significance of Feige.

Keeping the Satire at a Safe Distance

First, having K.E.V.I.N. stand in for Feige creates a safe distance for the series’ satire. Rather than have She-Hulk encounter Kevin Feige portraying himself, the show uses a completely fictional substitute. K.E.V.I.N. is, therefore, more referential than reflexive. K.E.V.I.N. primarily serves as a reference for viewers to “get,” rather than a self-reflexive commentary on Feige as a figure. The series thus refuses to blur the boundary between fiction and non-fiction, safely placing all of its critique within the fictional realm. This disallows the opportunity to actually demystify Feige’s status as the author of all things Marvel since Feige himself is not present.

Second, the resolution of the K.E.V.I.N. encounter reaffirms Feige’s status as the auteur of the MCU. The conflict between the two resolves when Walters rewrites the ending to her season finale, drastically changing course from what she identifies as the typical conclusion to an MCU property. She tells K.E.V.I.N. what to change about the finale, and with limited resistance, her wishes are granted. Instead of a big, brash battle, Walters’ narrative ends with the resolution of her personal conflicts. Seemingly, then, Walters “writes” her own story, marking a change for the MCU’s algorithmic construction. However, even within the show, Walters is only able to rewrite her ending because K.E.V.I.N. allows her to. The agency of the character in this scene is thus only granted by Feige’s stand-in. K.E.V.I.N.'s power is even reaffirmed in the final moments of their encounter when it mockingly tells her she will not make the jump from television to film. It is K.E.V.I.N. who retains complete control.

Leaving No Doubt Who the Boss Is

Significantly, outside the series, She-Hulk, as a character, depends on Feige’s real-world franchise-running. Without presidential approval, She-Hulk would not exist. Therefore, whatever credit is given to the series for offering meta-commentary on the MCU and its conventions is also attributed to the current auteur of the franchise, which is Feige. Though Jessica Gao, She-Hulk’s showrunner, absolutely deserves an undivided amount of praise for her work on the series, there will, inevitability, be many articles that praise Feige both for the show and for the K.E.V.I.N. encounter.

The intent here is not to argue that Marvel fans should rally against Feige or his creative contributions to the MCU and the superhero genre at large. However, for a show that so successfully uses its distancing techniques (like fourth-wall breaking and direct address) to stridently comment on issues from modern dating to internet misogyny, it is disappointing not to see a more forceful interrogation of the mythic status bestowed upon the MCU’s authorial figure.