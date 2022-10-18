Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk.When Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) teased a possibility of a Red Hulk on Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's only obvious that fans would expect it to happen by the last episode, which usually involves a huge fight and a feat for the hero. However, the actual finale completely shattered expectations, leaving us in awe, confusion, and everything in between.

In the wild season finale, we see Jen taking a plea deal to get out of DODC's custody due to what happened at the gala. She also loses her job and ends up moving back to her parents' house. One night, she decides to visit Emil's (Tim Roth) retreat with the hopes of having a mental health break. Meanwhile, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Pug (Josh Segarra) attempt to take down Intelligencia by infiltrating their event —which just so happens to be held on the same property where Jen is. Hoping to talk to Emil, she arrives at the event and sees him as the Abomination. Not only that, but she also realizes that Todd (Jon Bass) is the HulkKing, which isn't really a shocking revelation considering his personality. And as if the situation's not messy enough, Titania (Jameela Jamil) and Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) also make an appearance, causing even more chaos that doesn't make any sense.

If you have been a fan of the MCU for a while, it is likely that you are already familiar with how these projects go, how each plot progresses and ends. Over the previous episodes of She-Hulk, we've seen that pattern occurring despite the show breaking the fourth wall many times. At the Intelligencia event, the belief among viewers is that it would end in an intense fight with the villains versus the heroes because the MCU wouldn't be the MCU without them. But instead of just going with it, Jen questions the storylines not adding up. It is then the show does a complete 180.

The show takes us into the Disney+ Marvel menu, where Jen —now She-Hulk— literally jumps out of her own show and goes into Marvel Studios: Assembled to have a talk with whoever's making these decisions. Jen visits the writers of She-Hulk, complaining about her finale being too predictable. When she gets nothing out of them, she decides to talk to "Kevin," who is actually an AI that's responsible for all the executive decisions in the MCU. Jen, in true lawyer fashion, defends that since She-Hulk is her show, she has a say in what should happen. With this, K.E.V.I.N agrees to not make Todd a Hulk, not have Hulk show up, have the whole sequence play out in daylight, and to hold Emil accountable for violating his parole. In the end, as Jen returns to her show, she gets everything she asked for — plus a little bonus appearance from Daredevil (Charlie Cox), understandably so.

'She-Hulk' Takes a Surprising, Self-Aware Turn in the Finale

As mentioned, the typical MCU finale usually includes a huge fight sequence that everyone's been waiting for, and while the hero and villain are battling it out, they'll engage in a conversation about either family, trust, and not knowing what will happen after. This is also the time when the hero realizes something about themselves, a self-reflection that adds depth to the scene. Again, while most of them are moving, the more you watch the MCU, the more you realize how they are really just following the same general plot line which takes away the excitement a bit. This is exactly what She-Hulk rejects.

From the beginning, the legal comedy series set out to break the fourth wall, much like Deadpool. However, the finale adds a wholly new definition of what breaking the fourth wall means by taking it up a notch. We expected Jen to talk to the camera, airing her inner thoughts out to the audience, but her literally hopping to another Marvel Studios show —a behind-the-scenes show at that— is definitely not something that a lot of people have on their bingo cards. The previous episodes seemed as though were hinting at a battle with the HulkKing, but who would've thought Jen could successfully convince an AI to change all of that? There, Jen states that the real stakes that should be focused on are how she is navigating life as both Jen the lawyer and as She-Hulk. It goes to show that not every single MCU project needs to have huge stakes —sometimes it can just be something more grounded and human instead of saving the world from an incredibly powerful villain.

Marvel Studios being aware of this whole debacle is what also makes this even more entertaining. They know what the fans have been debating on the internet regarding past projects, so why not decide to take a risk, story-wise, while still having the same fun elements everyone already knows and loves? Moreover, their awareness could also mean that the next projects lined up would be more experimental. For instance, Werewolf by Night has succeeded in having a genre-smashing special that horror and MCU fans are pleased about.

Overall, She-Hulk proves to be a one-of-a-kind show due to its rejection of typical MCU ending treatment. Jen knows that turning the finale into something so high stakes is not the right direction for her show as it would completely dismiss her character development, which has been important to watch develop over the course of the series to date. How the finale played out may not have left many viewers at home audibly reacting as they have in theater screenings of Avengers movies, but it doesn't mean that we shouldn't commend the people behind She-Hulk for doing something out-of-the-box. Granted, the show does have a couple of flaws, but it is a great way to introduce the potential new future of the MCU.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+.