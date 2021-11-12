Disney+ Day has arrived and with it, Marvel has released the first footage from their upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. Following the success of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel Studios has a full-slate of series headed to the streaming service in the next few years. The series was first announced back in 2019 at D23, but filming was delayed until earlier this year due to the pandemic. Each Disney+ series has had its own unique style and She-Hulk is reportedly arriving in the form of a legal comedy and the new footage definitely captures that style.

Last year, Tatiana Maslany was cast in the lead role of the She-Hulk, a.k.a Jennifer Walters. In the comics, Walters is Bruce Banner's cousin who develops a much milder version of his condition after she requires a life-saving blood transfusion. Fortunately, she is still able to practice law and isn't quite as affected by the Hulk-outs as her cousin is.

In addition to Maslany, previously announced cast members include Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, Josh Segarra and Ginger Gonzaga in unknown roles, and Jameela Jamil as the villainous Titania. Tim Roth is set to reprise his role as Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination and Mark Ruffalo will appear as Bruce Banner (or as the footage reveals Professor Hulk).

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

She-Hulk was first introduced to Marvel in the 1980s in The Savage She-Hulk comics written by Stan Lee. During her time as an Avenger in the comics, specifically during Avengers #234, Jennifer has a relationship with a character who was recently introduced in Eternals. She also played a minor role in the Secret Invasion comics, though it is uncertain if she'll appear in the upcoming Secret Invasion series headed to Disney+. As Phase 4 ramps up, it is clear that Marvel Studios is starting to introduce more characters in both the television series and films that are interconnected.

She-Hulk is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as the lead writer. The ten-episode series doesn't have a release date yet, but Disney has teased that it's "coming soon" to Disney+. Check out the first look-images of Tatiana below and head over to watch the footage on Disney+.

Image via Disney+

Image via Disney+

Henry Cavill Spent Quarantine Playing 'The Witcher' Games on the Hardest Difficulty Setting You know, for working reasons...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email