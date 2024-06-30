The Big Picture Hot Toys unveils a new She-Hulk figure based on the Disney+ series.

The figure features a muscular body, rolling eyeball joints, and a purple, black, and white jumpsuit.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she gains Hulk-like abilities and navigates her life as a lawyer.

It’s hard to believe that it's been almost two years since Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk made her MCU debut in the Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series is still very divisive among Marvel fans, but the one thing you can’t argue about is that star Tatiana Maslany gave it her all as the title hero. Now, Hot Toys has just unveiled their latest figure based on Attorney at Law.

The ⅙ scale She-Hulk figure stands at 35 ½ inches and is based on how Maslany appears in the series. The figure features sculpted hair, a newly made muscular body, and rolling eyeball joints, and sees the character in her purple, black, and white superhero jumpsuit from Attorney at Law, which was inspired by her classic comic book attire. In terms of accessories, She-Hulk comes with multiple pairs of interchangeable hands, a cell phone, and a display base. The figure will cost $305 USD.

What Is ‘She-Hulk’ About?

Attorney at Law, like its comic book counterpart, follows Bruce Banner aka The Hulk’s cousin Jennifer Walters after a near-fatal car accident causes a blood transfusion between the pair. As a result, Jennifer gains the same abilities as her superhero cousin. However, she doesn’t want them and is still trying to live her normal life as a successful lawyer. The series is a day in the life of a reluctant would-be superhero mixed in with a comedic legal procedural.

Because it’s in the MCU, there were cameos galore with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Benedict Wong’s Wong, Tim Roth’s Abomination, and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil all making significant appearances. While the reviews for its first season were a mixed bag thanks to its big narrative swings and fourth-wall-breaking meta humor, Maslany brought a ton of life to the character. The series also had a fun cast full of MCU newcomers like Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and Patty Guggenheim. The latter’s character Madisyn arguably stole the entire show, with her oddball relationship with Wong being a highlight.

Will ‘She-Hulk’ Get a Season 2?

While anything is possible in the MCU, as of now, it doesn’t look like She-Hulk will be getting a second season. Maslany, in a Twitch appearance earlier this year, talked about the potential of more episodes, saying, “I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks’”. She-Hulk’s transformations and the CGI-heavy nature of the character are taxing on a TV-sized budget, but that being said, the series hasn’t been officially canceled yet. There’s also a high probability that the hero may show up in the next pair of Avengers movies. Only time will tell on that front. For now, you can stream all nine Season 1 episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. You can also join the waitlist for Sideshow’s Hot Toy figure on their website. The figure is set to be released between July and October 2024.

