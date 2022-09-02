If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.

This is what led Jen’s friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) to try every idea to get the sorcerer’s attention after finding his LinkedIn profile. She decided to send Wong a thirst trap – but wait, that’s not what you think. After discovering that he was a librarian at the Kamar Taj in Nepal for 11 years, Nikki decided to send him a selfie with a bunch of books. After all, he’s a librarian, he couldn’t possibly resist.

As people commented and laughed about the scene on social media, Gonzaga decided to join in the fun and share what would be Nikki’s thirst trap: She posted a photo of herself with a bunch of books since the series never showed it to us. The pile of books varies in subject, from self-help titles to dystopian novels, but knowing Marvel fans’ obsession with Easter eggs, Gonzaga reminded everyone to not “go reading into the books”, because they hail from her personal stash.

Image via Marvel Studios

She-Hulk centers around Jen Walters after she was in an accident that put her in contact with her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) blood. After becoming a super-strong being, though, Jen decides she won’t go around and join the Avengers, but rather continue working as a lawyer and defending other super-beings. Her first client is the Abomination, who claims he’s come to regret destroying an entire city and that he can control the beast within him after almost 15 years of incarceration and meditation.

The series is created by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) and is part of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has already been mapped out all the way to Phase 6. Most episodes are directed by Kat Coiro (Marry Me), and the cast also features Charlie Cox, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldberry, Josh Segarra, and Steve Coulter. The series is the last from the slate of new shows that Marvel Studios released through Disney+ in 2022, which previously featured Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel.

Disney+ premieres new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Thursdays.

You can check out Ginger Gonzaga’s tweet below: