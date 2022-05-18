Hot off the release of the first trailer and poster, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have put forth some new images for the upcoming She-Hulk series. The images give us our first full look at Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in all of her green glory. Disney officially announced that the series will hit the streaming service later this summer on August 17, with the nine episodes landing weekly.

Some of these images offer the best look yet at Jessica's transformation into She-Hulk, a transition audiences have grown accustomed to seeing with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk. There's also an image of Bruce as the Hulk (sporting the same form he had in 2019's Avengers: Endgame) aiding Walters in harnessing her power. This moment was played heavily in the trailer, and it's evident that Jessica will face some of the same challenges that Bruce did in the early Marvel films.

Ruffalo isn't the only familiar face, as there's an image included of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, also known as Abomination. Roth was announced to be returning to the series (along with Ruffalo) at the Disney Investor Day presentation back in December 2020. What's interesting with the image is that it is a shot of Emil in human form. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will of course recall seeing Abomination's new look in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Per the trailer, the monstrous side of Abomination will be a part of this series as well, and it will be interesting to note this adjustment as no details were given as to his whereabouts or current situation in Shang-Chi.

Image via Disney+

Ginger Gonzaga (Ted), Renée Ellis Goldsberry (Hamilton), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Josh Segarra (Arrow), and Jon Bass (Baywatch) star in the series alongside Maslany, Ruffalo, and Roth. Jamil will be portraying Titania, a foe to She-Hulk from the comics. Benedict Wong will reprise his role from the MCU in the show, likely knotting the thread of Abomination's inclusion in Shang-Chi (the two appeared together in the film).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley) serves as the creator on She-Hulk. The series will consist of nine thirty-minute episodes, with directing duties being split by Kat Coiro (Marry Me, Girls5Eva) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens). She-Hulk will premiere after the conclusion of Ms. Marvel, with the next shows most likely to follow suit being Secret Invasion (starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn) and Echo (starring Alaqua Cox).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ with its first episode on Wednesday, August 17. Check out more of the new images below:

Image via Disney+

Image via Disney+

Image via Disney+

