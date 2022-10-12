Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk.Over the course of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, created for TV by Jessica Gao, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is adjusting to her life as a superhero and a lawyer for superhumans. Though she’s been figuring it out alongside her best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and briefly her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Jen hasn’t quite figured out dating. After a string of bad dates, not to mention being filmed and ghosted by Intelligencia member Josh Miller (Trevor Salter), she’s been down on her luck and in need of a good guy to get her groove back. Turns out what she needed was a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen by day and a vigilante by night.

Episode 8, "Ribbit and Rip It," sees the return of Charlie Cox as both Matt Murdock and Daredevil in the MCU, much more than his cameo counseling Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In She-Hulk, Matt represents Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) against Jennifer and her client Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) in court. Although Jennifer loses her case, she gains an ally with the mostly blind lawyer over drinks. Of course, later on, they fight side-by-side as Daredevil and She-Hulk after Leap-Frog kidnaps Luke to make him a new suit. While it was great seeing Matt suited up again, what we weren’t expecting was the chemistry between him and Jennifer.

Jennifer Walters is a successful lawyer in her thirties looking for a partner in life, not just a partner in law. That doesn’t make her weak or less of a hero for wanting someone to share her life with. Finding love in Los Angeles is hard, and even harder as a superhero. Though Jen and Matt’s hook-up left both parties very satisfied, he's already back in the Big Apple. As much fun as it would be to watch these heroes try long distance, between their day jobs and their hero lifestyles there’s a high chance an exclusive relationship wouldn’t last long. Daredevil is needed in New York, while She-Hulk is needed in Los Angeles.

Matt Is the Type of Man Jennifer Needs, But It Doesn't Have to Be Matt

Even though his time in her life is brief, Matt Murdock is an example of the type of man Jennifer Walters needs in her life. Though he’s mostly blind, Matt is able to see Jennifer more clearly than anyone else since becoming She-Hulk. He understands the type of balance she’s trying to maintain in being a hero of the law and a hero on the streets, as well as the opportunity she has to do good in this unique position. Matt brings out the best in her, challenging and sparring with her in and out of the courtroom. When an attractive man is genuinely uplifting you in a way that’s not condescending or for personal gain, you don’t want to let go. (Yes, Jennifer, we are all feeling this too!)

As much as we love Matt Murdock and would love for him to stick around a little longer in the She-Hulk world, Jennifer needs to find someone local to her, preferably on the Westside. Not to get too LA here, but if there’s a significant commute involved in the relationship (Westside vs. the Valley) the odds are they might not make it to cuffing season. Considering Jen’s family, she needs a boyfriend to make it through the holidays. In addition to this, Jennifer needs a man who can be silly with her, a man who is not afraid to cut up the dance floor and watch cartoons together. Jen is quirky yet relatable, and it would be great for her to find a man who embraces and shares these qualities.

Jennifer needs a man who matches her intelligence and wit. There is nothing sexier than watching Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters volley back and forth in the courtroom. She needs a man who can keep up and serve it back. Therein lies the chemistry that makes the sparks fly. We’ve seen the men she’s been out with on dates, and they have fallen flat in this department. Though Josh was later revealed to be a double-crossing online terrorist, he also lacked this quality. He acted sweet and played into Jen’s adorkable side, but he didn’t bring the fire that she deserves.

It Might Be Better If He's Not a Lawyer!

Though it helps that both Matt and Jennifer are lawyers, having the same vocation or career goals isn’t necessary for a relationship. In fact, there could be circumstances where that would create more friction outside the courtroom, especially if they’re representing different clients. If Jennifer’s next boyfriend is a lawyer, it could be good to have that foundation. However, it could be more beneficial if her next boyfriend is in a similar field or level of responsibility. They can commiserate over their high-pressure jobs, and even give each other an outside perspective. Honestly, Jen needs a man who can empathize with her situation and be there to support her if she needs to collapse.

Since her alter ego is out in the open, Jennifer needs a man who’s able to handle the public lifestyle she leads and be prepared to face the press, villains, and just fans in general. More than that, she needs a man who can accept all of her, who can be excited by Jennifer AND She-Hulk. She opens up about this insecurity when she visits Emil Blonsky’s wellness retreat in Episode 7. In Episode 5’s “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans,” Jennifer has to sit in court as the men she went on dates with say on the record that they were more interested in She-Hulk than herself. That’s a blow to anyone’s self-esteem, so after a few episodes in a row of facing this insecurity, it’s a big deal that Daredevil had a one-night stand with Jennifer, not She-Hulk. He sees all of her as amazing, and she deserves a boyfriend who sees that, too.

With this season of She-Hulk coming to a close, seeing Jennifer get to flirt and hook up with a man worthy of her time and attention was everything we didn’t know we needed. It’s enough evidence for Jennifer (and the audience) that her search for love isn’t wasted. There’s a man out there who is the whole package and not trying to steal her blood for an online criminal organization. There’s hope for her yet; let’s just hope she finds him in the same zip code!

