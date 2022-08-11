As we are almost a week away from meeting Marvel’s new attorney at law She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters, actor Tatiana Maslany is shedding more light on her titular character. The trailer gives us a hilarious look at the character’s inner dilemma in conflict with her external appearance. She-Hulk has the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) aka the Hulk. Her life transforms as she tries to balance her superpowers with her law career.

Speaking to LA Times, Maslany recently revealed that it’s the idea of Walters dealing with her physical transformation into a She-Hulk that actually convinced her to take up the role. She said, “There’s so much conversation around women’s bodies and bodies in general.” The trailer indeed shows us that while Walters is the same person in her head the world has started receiving her differently ever since she gained the ability to turn into a 6-feet-7 version of herself, Maslany elaborates,

That’s the juiciest thing that this show can talk about. The perception and what it is to occupy a different body and to be received, societally, differently. The expectations we have on women’s bodies, and what they mean about how we can treat them.”

While speaking of the reception of the character and her looks, it's no secret that fans were disappointed when they saw the VFX in the trailer. However, many VFX artists have slammed the Marvel Studio over their working conditions. Maslany defended the artists saying, “I think that there are incredibly difficult working conditions, and if you don’t have the protection of a union, then you can be taken advantage of.”

She further commended the artists for it’s their work that added to her performance on the show. She said,

I’m just so in awe of what they’re able to do with very little support in that sense. I know that my union, as an actor, is incredibly important to me. I think it’s really important to have those systems in place that protect people and that ascribe their skills value and respect.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 18. Meanwhile, check out a new featurette below, which gives an inside look at the making of the series with insights from the cast and creatives, including Maslany and Ruffalo: