"She gets to see in real time how differently the world treats her. It changes all of her relationships."

In some clips and trailers for the new Marvel Studios and Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, protagonist Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is seen getting surprised by the shape her body takes once she transforms into the green title character. It may not seem like much, but as series showrunner Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) revealed in an exclusive interview to Variety, it’s the start of a conversation about identity.

As early reviews have underscored, She-Hulk is a departure from what we’re used to seeing in Marvel movies and series – not only because Jen Walters breaks the fourth wall, but also because the story is the first full-out comedy series from the superhero mega-studio. Like many people know, comedy is a great way to poke at some important societal issues, and the green hulking form that Jennifer assumes is just the outer layer of what the series is getting into:

“A big theme of the show is identity. I believe that identity is not just how you view yourself and how you move through the world, but it’s also how the world perceives you and how the world treats you. Both of those things combined shape your identity and your sense of self. Jen Walters is in this unique position where she experiences both sides of that. She gets to retain her consciousness, but she can change into two completely different physical beings. The way she moves about in the world is different, and much more starkly, she gets to see in real time how differently the world treats her. It changes all of her relationships. It changes the way every single person on Earth perceives her and treats her, and she has to grapple with the idea of, I can see for reals that this person is treating me differently because of my physical body. That really does something to a person mentally and emotionally.”

She-Hulk is created by Gao and is part of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has already been mapped out all the way to Phase 6. The series is the last from the slate of new shows that Marvel Studios released through Disney+ in 2022, which previously featured Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel.

Most episodes of She-Hulk are directed by Kat Coiro (Marry Me), and the cast also features Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldberry, and Ginger Gonzaga.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on August 18. You can watch a trailer below: