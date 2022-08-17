"Marvel is this kind of machine. VFX is one of those things where they already have their way of doing things."

Ever since the first footage of Marvel's new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law started coming out, there was one element that people talked about incessantly: The visual effects. It’s not that entirely digital characters are new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what sets Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) apart is that, for most of the trailers, her alter-ego was shown not saving the world from huge threats, but rather doing ordinary things like going on dates and hanging out with her friends.

It’s a little more difficult to buy into a CGI character that's closer to our reality, but as early reviews pointed out, that’s not really a problem throughout the episodes of She-Hulk. During an interview with Variety, showrunner Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) talked about the series’ visual effects and revealed that not much of it was factored into the show’s conception. The writers knew the title character was going to be digital, but Marvel simply took care of it when the time came to bring her to life:

“When we were writing the show, I don’t think anybody really knew exactly how we were going to do this CGI character. It was kind of uncharted territory — something of this scale had never been done before. It was a lot of just figuring it out as we went along. Marvel is this kind of machine. VFX is one of those things where they already have their way of doing things. The machine just gets rolling. You can try to insert yourself as much as you can, but at a certain point, you’re forced to get out of the way.”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life

Gao also revealed that, while she didn’t have close contact with the VFX department, she knew that it definitely costs a lot to have a digital main character, which is why She-Hulk was transformed back into Jen Walters whenever possible:

“Once we got into pre-production and production itself, once somebody had to sit down and start figuring out the cost of everything, it was like every week, I was told, “Can you cut more She-Hulk scenes? Can you change more She-Hulk scenes to Jen? Can she be Jen in more scenes?” There were a lot of things that then had to be changed at the last minute to go from She-Hulk to Jen. Even in post, you know, we had to cut a lot of shots by virtue just because it was She-Hulk.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it set Kat Coiro (Marry Me) to direct most episodes. Aside from Maslany, the cast also features Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame), Tim Roth (The Incredible Hulk), Charlie Cox (Marvel’s Daredevil), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Renée Elise Goldberry (Hamilton), and Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding).

Disney+ premieres She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18. You can watch a trailer below: