Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has Jennifer Walters descending into chaos and losing (almost) everything, and wondering what the hell is going on. In a meta, universe- bending moment, she goes to find Kevin, which many assumed would be Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Instead, it is the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N., that Jennifer encounters. The question is: Did Feige voice K.E.V.I.N.?

Sadly, the answer is no. Feige did not voice the A.I. supercomputer (complete with a baseball cap design) that fans see in the final episode of Season 1, as Comicbook reveals. However, Jessica Gao, the head writer and creator of She-Hulk, said that the Marvel head did help her in bringing the supercomputer that controls the algorithm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life.

The final episode of She-Hulk is one of the wackiest finale episodes of a Marvel show yet, which fits with the whole idea of Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, breaking the fourth wall in every episode. Jennifer is fitted with an inhibitor, so she cannot turn into She-Hulk, and loses her job after being banned from practicing law. She even has to move in with her parents, and the last straw was when Todd, the man obsessed with Jennifer, was found to be behind the plot to humiliate her and injects himself with gamma-infused blood to Hulk himself out. That is when Jennifer has had enough, and goes to see Kevin, who turns out to be K.E.V.I.N.

Image via Disney+

Feige gave the team a lot of ideas of how the K.E.V.I.N. interaction could go, and he wanted the team to go all out with this finale, but when it came to voicing K.E.V.I.N, he said no. Gao said they "campaigned very hard for Kevin to do the voice and he refused," saying that he didn't want to go that far. He and Gao did have a back and forth about the hat K.E.V.I.N wears, with Feige saying that it made no sense for a machine to wear a hat. In the end, they kept the hat on the A.I. supercomputer, and fans reacted positively to K.E.V.I.N. and to the finale.

