Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.

She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, is the cousin of Bruce Banner and a lawyer by trade. While helping out her dear cousin, she gets shot in the back and received a blood transfusion from Banner in order to keep her alive, thus giving her the same ability to get mean and green. Her abilities differ a bit from the Hulk though, as she retains her personality and intellect when she transforms, giving her a unique blend of brains and brawn. She ultimately embraces her newfound powers, becoming an invaluable ally to her colleagues as both a fellow hero and a reliable attorney that helps them out of legal jams.

She-Hulk-Social-1

RELATED: 'She-Hulk': Who is Jennifer Walters? Everything You Need to Know About the Green Hero

It's entirely possible She-Hulk was chosen as a tie-in with the self-titled show slated for release sometime in 2022. We'll get to see a different Walters played by Tatiana Maslany in the ten-episode legal comedy series. The series will see her taking on super-human cases and feature a lot of the character's signature fourth-wall-breaking. With Jameela Jamil confirmed to join the series as supervillain Titania, it'd make for a fitting end to the DLC missions for She-Hulk if her long-time rival appeared as the final boss.

She-Hulk would be the fifth DLC character added to the action RPG, joining the earlier released Black Panther, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Spider-Man (PlayStation only) packs. Marvel's Avengers apparently has plenty more in store for 2022 nonetheless.

She-Hulk-Social-1
'She-Hulk': First Footage Reveals Tatiana Maslany Hulked Out as Jennifer Walters

"You wouldn't like me when I'm angry."

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Ryan O'Rourke (164 Articles Published)

Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time.

More From Ryan O'Rourke