Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.

She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, is the cousin of Bruce Banner and a lawyer by trade. While helping out her dear cousin, she gets shot in the back and received a blood transfusion from Banner in order to keep her alive, thus giving her the same ability to get mean and green. Her abilities differ a bit from the Hulk though, as she retains her personality and intellect when she transforms, giving her a unique blend of brains and brawn. She ultimately embraces her newfound powers, becoming an invaluable ally to her colleagues as both a fellow hero and a reliable attorney that helps them out of legal jams.

It's entirely possible She-Hulk was chosen as a tie-in with the self-titled show slated for release sometime in 2022. We'll get to see a different Walters played by Tatiana Maslany in the ten-episode legal comedy series. The series will see her taking on super-human cases and feature a lot of the character's signature fourth-wall-breaking. With Jameela Jamil confirmed to join the series as supervillain Titania, it'd make for a fitting end to the DLC missions for She-Hulk if her long-time rival appeared as the final boss.

She-Hulk would be the fifth DLC character added to the action RPG, joining the earlier released Black Panther, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Spider-Man (PlayStation only) packs. Marvel's Avengers apparently has plenty more in store for 2022 nonetheless.

