She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally smashed its way to Disney+ and has received all sorts of critical acclaim. However, the best part of any new MCU entry is arguably all the new toys. Hasbro once again has Marvel fans covered as She Hulk’s Marvel Legends figure is now up for pre-order.

The six-inch action figure sees Marvel’s new reluctant hero in her comic inspired purple and white supersuit, with sneakers for maximum butt kicking comfort, that fans will see later on in the series. As usual Hasbro has nailed the likeness of both actress Tatiana Maslany and how She-Hulk appears, thanks to the magic of CGI, in action. The figure sadly doesn’t come with any accessories besides one pair of interchangeable hands, but it does come with a build-a-figure piece for Infinity Ultron from What If…?. She-Hulk is a part of the same wave that has featured other street level Disney+ Marvel heroes like Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel. However, if that is not enough She-Hulk for you, Disney is also releasing a Special Edition She-Hulk Doll that stands at 12-inches tall. Like the Marvel Legend, this She-Hulk comes with her signature supersuit and is fully articulated.

While fans have only seen one episode of She-Hulk so far, Marvel’s newest hero has quickly captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Maslany completely owns the character, her dynamic with Bruce Banner aka Smart Hulk was delightful, and even though we only got a taste of the fourth-wall-breaking humor, the writing found in the first episode was just smile-inducing. It was particularly fun to see Hulk “train” She-Hulk and their fight at the end of the episode showcased the series’ impressive CGI very well. As She-Hulk expands into the wider MCU, meeting legendary characters like Wong and Daredevil, it will be exciting to see what wacky things this self-aware superhero legal procedural throws our way.

Image via Disney+

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends has been one of the best action figure lines for any superhero fan to sink their nerdy teeth into over the last number of years. Particularly their MCU figures have only gotten better and better. Hopefully, since we now have She-Hulk herself, we’ll soon get the reveal of other Marvel Legends for this series like Titania, Frog-Man, and Daredevil in his updated costume. While we wait for more Marvel toy news you can pre-order She-Hulk’s Marvel Legend on Hasbro’s website for $24.99. The figure is currently expected to ship in March 2023. You can also order Disney’s Special Edition She-Hulk Doll on their website for $49.99.

The first episode for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now on Disney+ with the remaining eight episodes of Season 1 premiering every Thursday. Check out the new figures below: