With great powers, there must come great responsibility, a statement that echos through the messages of every superhero movie. But the latest MCU entry, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, shows that this is also a true statement for lawyers. The savage She-Hulk is actually mild-mannered Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who fights crime within the legal system as much as she does as a Hulk. But unlike other heroic lawyers that have graced our television sets, Jen tends to specifically work within superhero-related crime. Whether they're nameless henchman, victims of villains, pizza vendors, or heroes themselves, these are the people most in need of the sensational She-Hulk. Like her ad says, superheroes need super lawyers!

Samuel Sterns

After appearing in trailers for the show and making his return to the MCU in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Abomination (Tim Roth) is coming back into the picture in a major way for the first time since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Thanks to that movie happening so early in the franchise, it being the only MCU made in partnership with Universal, and the main character being recast as Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers, most people forget this movie is even canon. But it is! And that movie featured a secondary villain that was also played by a wonderful character actor named Tim. Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), was a college professor helping Bruce Banner (played then by Edward Norton) control the Hulk with some science experiments on his blood that he kept on the down-low. Did he replicate Bruce's blood without his consent? Yes. Were the experiments ethically dubious? Sure. But the biggest crime this guy committed was just being a weird nerd who wanted to help another human out with his very green medical condition. By the film's end, he gets some Hulk blood on his head, setting him up to be the Hulk villain The Leader. Because it's been so long since he has appeared, it's unclear if he ever made that transition. The closest answer we have is the canonical comics tie-in, Fury's Big Week, where Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) shot him in the knees. This let SHIELD take and experiment on him for at least a year. He may be a potential villain, but that is still human trafficking.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Episode 1 Gives Jen Walters Her Short, Sweet Origin Story | Review

Sheikh Abdullah

Image via Marvel Studios

In one of the more serious entries on this list, Sheikh Abdullah (Laith Nakli) in Ms. Marvel is a victim of something that happens a lot in the real world. Institutions like the NYPD and others have made common practice of racially profiling Muslims and conducting wrongful surveillance of mosques and religious leaders. In the TV show, The Department of Damage Control (DoDC for short) entered the Islamic Masjid of Jersey City on multiple occasions in Ms. Marvel, with Agent Deever (Alysia Reiner) specifically ignoring her departments orders and spying on and searching the mosque without probable cause. Sheikh Abdullah should have a solid legal case against her and the entirety of the DoDC.

Adrian Toomes

Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) has already gone to jail for his crimes at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Even though his government job was taken away from him without any notice thanks to the DoDC, the court still got him for theft and murder. But thanks to the Sony Classic Morbius, we know that Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell at the end of No Way Home transferred him into a different jail without his consent. Magic aside, prisoners still have rights and being forced into a new universe definitely seems to fall under cruel and unusual punishment. If he didn't escape that jail between end credit scenes, he would definitely have a case.

AIM Henchman

Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) is certainly a fun character for the audience, but as a person he, to put it mildly, had a lot of room to grow. He was always the smartest man in the room, but his morality needed to catch up. Part of this can be seen in Iron Man 3 when he seems to have no regard for anyone that gets in his way. He outright murders several goons with Christmas themed weapons to get to The Mandarin, who just ended up being a drug addicted actor named Trevor (Ben Kingsley), not a terrorist. Tony murdered those people in cold blood. Later in the film, some more henchman die when Iron Man escapes being held hostage. He murders more people with a single Iron Man gauntlet and boot. Only one guy seems to get away because he surrenders and tells Tony that his employers are "so weird." As the survivor of the attack, he could have a case against Stark Industries. But since he was aiding and abetting Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), it's probably in his best interest that he remain a nameless goon to avoid any other legal issues.

Frank

Bad bosses are something most people will deal with at some point in their lives. It happens, but it is abnormal to work for a legitimate supervillain. Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) is indeed a supervillain, and no one seems to have much of any good experiences with him after he started experimenting with Pym Particles in the first Ant-Man. After taking the company away from Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), he continued more experiments with the particles to a dangerous level. When Frank (Joe Chrest), one of the senior executives at the company, warned Cross of the dangers, he just shot Frank with some particles that turned him into goo, and then he flushed him down the toilet. While I doubt "turned into goo" is something covered by unions or insurance companies, Frank's family deserves some compensation.

Pizza Poppa

Image via Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange is a jerk. He's a very selfish superhero who has a hard time putting himself into other peoples shoes. His lack of caring for others really shows in how he deals with not just villains, but any bystanders and civilians. There is no better example of his bad behavior than the fate of the Pizza Poppa (Bruce Campbell). The Pizza Poppa is just like any other working-class entrepreneur, trying to make ends meet. After America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) steals some of his pizza balls, he rightfully demands that she or Strange pay up. The Pizza Poppa always gets paid! Strange refuses, which is insulting since Strange is a world-famous surgeon and an Avenger, so he's loaded. As long as Earth-838's New York uses the same currency as 616's, he can absolute can pay him, no problem at all. Instead, Strange casts a spell on him that makes him punch himself for two weeks. Taking aside this amazing callback to Evil Dead 2, that's assault. No wonder Strange didn't make a good Sorcerer Supreme.

Helen Cho

For only appearing in one movie, Helen Cho (Claudia Kim) seemed like a really cool person. Through her early scenes in Age of Ultron, she seemed to like working for Stark and got along with all the Avengers. But halfway through the movie, she gets kidnaped and brainwashed by Ultron (James Spader) and forced to build him a new body. Since Ultron was Tony's creation, she was being held hostage by Stark tech while working for Stark Industries. Surely there are a lot of good benefits for working at any of Tony's companies, but the safety cost of being associated with the same person who creates half the MCU villains is far too dangerous to be worth the money. Helen Cho is one of the many characters who have worked at Stark Industries who have a case for workplace negligence. Also, in the comics, Helen is the mother of the inheritor of the Incredible Hulk mantle, Amadeus Cho, so she would be a great fit to come back in She-Hulk.

Alexei Shostakov

Image via Disney

Despite working for the same government that kidnaps children and turns them into black widow assassins, Alexei (David Harbour) seems to genuinely want to be a hero. He is the one responsible for both Natasha and Yelena's (Florence Pugh) horrific fate, but after spending years in the Russian gulag and reuniting with his family, he seems to have reckoned with his actions and wants to do the right thing. He made a good start by helping his daughters take down the Red Room. The Red Guardian is on the path of being the hero he always thought he was while working as a Soviet era propaganda figure. In some ways, that mirrors Steve's (Chris Evans) journey in Civil War. If Alexei ever wanted to defect to America and work with his daughter Yelena again, he should have that opportunity. And Jen should be able to help him make a plea to be forgiven for his past crimes. Someone needs to help keep David Harbor out of these gulags, a fate he can't even escape in Stranger Things.

Eleanor Bishop

Image via Disney+

Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) doesn't really seem like a good person. She frames people, she puts them in danger, and she doesn't care who she has to hurt on her way to money and power. But just using real world billionaires as an example, they frequently are able to get away with things with successful lobbying or shifting blame. Eleanor has the chance to do something kinda scummy for the greater good by shifting blame for her actions to Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'onofrio). Eleanor might be a bad person, but she isn't a crazy villain, and she was working for Fisk under the threat of him ruining her family's lives. Maybe Jen can work with her to finally put Fisk back behind bars. She would need the help of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who already has years of experience knowing how Fisk can still run things behind his cell. Perhaps it's time for these two avocados-at-law to combine their legal powers to take down Fisk instead of their superhero powers.

The Entire Town of Westview

The case of The People of Westview v. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is something that needs to happen. Wanda is a very empathetic character, and is by no means a villain at the end of the day; she's made some missteps. Much like Tony, she has hurt people for her own personal happiness, which is tragic considering that Tony's weaponry was responsible for her parents dying. But the reality of the situation is that Wanda had an entire city under mind control and emotional distress through the events of WandaVision. Wanda deserves sympathy, but she at some point needs to face the consequences of something that is so obviously and blatantly wrong. Maybe Jen can get her sentence down to some community service.

Klev

Klev (Zach Cherry) is a simple man. He likes karate, livestreaming, flips, and hot dogs. Across his two appearances in the MCU that's all we ever find out about him. In Shang-Chi we see him as a passenger of a San Francisco city bus livestream the fight between Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu). It starts off as a joke, but because of him there is now a viral video of the fight online, physical evidence of the danger he and the other passengers were in. If cities provide payment to people who have been hit by a city bus, then Klev deserves some compensation as well. Hopefully next time we see him in the MCU he will be stinking-filthy-rich.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering every Thursday.