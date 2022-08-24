As the MCU is wont to do, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seems set to carve its own path for Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). It doesn’t mean, though, that they’ve completely abandoned her comic book roots. The balance between lawyer and superhero is explored in the "Time of Her Life" storyline, and the fourth wall breaking is a trait of the character found in John Byrne’s The Sensational She-Hulk run. Her history on page is filled with storylines that could be adapted for the MCU (and possibly even already are in the pipeline?), and here are some that stand a decent chance of doing so.

The Sensational She-Hulk (Marvel Graphic Novel #18, 1985)

Image via Marvel Comics

Jennifer is brought into S.H.I.E.L.D. when the agency fears she is an unstable threat like her cousin. Funny how things change when it's up to She-Hulk to save her jailers from harm. This storyline also canonized Jen’s inability to revert to her ‘human’ form, which is the likeliest element of the story to be utilized in the MCU (because the VFX department isn't nearly busy enough, cough cough).

Web of Lies (She-Hulk #4, 2004)

Image via Marvel Comics

Spider-Man, tired of the slander being regularly touted in The Daily Bugle, brings a libel suit against J. Jonah Jameson with the help of Walters. Jameson (J.K. Simmons) is the least of Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) concerns after the events of Spider-Man:No Way Home, but it is a storyline that is entirely conceivable, and could be a very fun way for the heroes to meet down the line.

The Naked Truth (Fantastic Four #275, 1985)

Image via Marvel Comics

She-Hulk joins The Fantastic Four, subbing in for The Thing, and is the victim of tabloids that get scandalous pictures of her sunbathing topless. After pursuits to stop the photos from hitting the press fail, both through her legal persona and her mean green fightin' machine self, Lady Luck gives her a break. The topic of paparazzi versus celebrity rights is timeless, as is the exploitation of women in the spotlight, so easily something that could be adapted. Also, another possible entry point for The Fantastic Four’s MCU future.

Illuminated (She-Hulk #18, 2007)

Image via Marvel Comics

Jennifer is angered when the Illuminati exile the Hulk, her cousin, to space, leading to a no-holds barred fight between her and Iron Man. No Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), no (new) Illuminati after Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) brutal takedown of the group in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so while it’s unlikely to be adapted, "Illuminated" could provide elements to a larger MCU storyline.

The Big Reveal (She-Hulk Vol. 2 #9, 2006)

Image via Marvel Comics

Jennifer gets hitched to John Jameson, J. Jonah Jameson’s son, which surprisingly doesn’t go over well with Triple-J. And that's before he even imagines what the grandchildren would be like. The storyline also features Starfox (Harry Styles), so while both he and Jameson are still relative newcomers to the MCU, as is Jennifer, it’s one that could very easily be adapted down the road, especially if it’s tied into the "Web Of Lies" tale.

He’s Dead?! (The Sensational She-Hulk #50, 1993)

She-Hulk goes meta when she searches for a new creator to replace John Byrne, who has 'died' (read "bolted for DC"), on her book. This storyline might be a stretch, but Attorney At Law has already been using the fourth wall break, so who knows? Production halts, lights go down, and Jennifer has to find a new show runner. Maybe so meta that it's Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that is “dead”.

The Doctor Is In! (The Sensational She-Hulk Vol. 1 #5)

Image via Marvel Comics

A silly story that finds She-Hulk somehow ending up in the TV program she is watching, where she's either battling or teaming up with a number of Saturday morning cartoon characters, like The Stonesteins and The O'Rockets. Like "He’s Dead", this one might be a stretch but could be retooled and adapted for some hilarious one-shots, if Disney is game. Defending Roger Rabbit on murder charges, Donald Duck on a road-rage incident, or Beast for unlawful confinement.

Court Costs (Solo Avengers #14, 1989)

Lawyer Jennifer gets the highlight as she appears before the court to argue against the Mutant Registration Act. Out of all the storylines, this one is the likeliest to be adapted for the MCU, at least to some degree. Mutants have only just been introduced to the MCU in Ms. Marvel, so the timing would be almost perfect.

Plastic Snow and Mistletoe (The Sensational She-Hulk #36, 1992)

Image via Marvel Comics

Jennifer returns home to see her dad, who, while thrilled with seeing his daughter, has difficulty connecting with her new, giant, green persona. Damned if the spirit of the season doesn't make things right before the last panel. If "Court Costs" is the most likely to be adapted for film, then this story is almost a shoo-in for a Christmas-themed Attorney At Law episode. Hey, dream big or don't dream at all.

… New Blood! & A Gathering of Evil! (Avengers #221/222, 1982)

Image via Marvel Comics

She-Hulk joins the Avengers (and gets on Hawkeye's nerves right off the bat). MCU’s Avengers are, shall we say, depleted at the moment. Thus, it's practically another guarantee that elements from the storyline will see the movie screen (and, honestly, seeing Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton deal with both Jennifer and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop would be worth the price of admission alone).

Deconstructed (She-Hulk Vol.1, 2017)

Jennifer struggles with the loss of her cousin. An emotional story arc that sees Jennifer dealing with deep depression and grief after the Hulk’s death in the "Civil War II" event, and on the verge of losing control. A look into how Jennifer deals with loss, especially after explicitly detailing her self-control, would be very interesting to explore.

Let Them Eat Cake (She-Hulk Vol. 2, 2018)

Image via Marvel Comics

Now a more savage Hulk, Jennifer struggles when a dangerous new drug hits the streets, leaving her to decide if her humanity is more important than giving in to her powers. Follows directly after "Deconstructed", so dovetails naturally should the story-arc be explored down the road.