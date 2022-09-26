Today Funko is unveiling their newest additions to the Marvel Studios Selects family. For this round of reveals, Funko is celebrating the classic Marvel comic covers, but more specifically, the classic covers of some of Marvel's most inspiring women! With all the excitement for the newest Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's no surprise that Funko chose these two mighty Super Heroes to honor this month, starting September 26.

One of the Pop! figures for this month's release is inspired by the second reprint of the Captain Marvel #17 comic from 2013, which featured the first published art of Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel. Prior to the variant cover, by artist Filipe Daniel Moreno De Andrade, Kamala made two anonymous appearances, with Marvel teasing her powers in the Captain Marvel comics. Andrade's cover art was the first image to show Kamala in her full Ms. Marvel uniform, and to also showcase her powers. Funko's exclusive figure has Ms. Marvel standing on her lightning bolt emblem, positioned in the same stance as the cover holding out her scarves and posed in her signature "embiggen" fist move. The cover art is displayed in the back card of the Pop!'s protective case.

The second figure offered features Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk the way she appeared in her first-ever comic run in the 1980 issue The Savage She-Hulk #1. This collectible's look is modeled after artist John Buscema's debut cover art of Jennifer's alter ego She-Hulk, complete with the wildly tousled hair, the furrowed brows and her torn white dress. The attention to detail in the way her fingers are curling - nearly identical to the comic's cover - is particularly impressive. Before she was sensational, Jen was The Savage She-Hulk, a run that lasted from 1980 to 1982, with a total of 25 issues. Like the Ms. Marvel figure, this one will also display the original comic art on the back card of its box.

Image via Funko

RELATED: Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures

Both of these Marvel Super Heroes made their MCU debuts this year with their own Disney+ series. In the Ms. Marvel series, Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) is played by real-life fangirl Iman Vellani, whose next appearance will be in Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, opposite Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris. In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, whose first season is currently airing weekly, Tatiana Maslany portrays lawyer Jennifer Walters, and a more polished variation of She-Hulk from the original comics, one who can control her transformations. Both series chronicle the MCU's adaptations of these two heroes' origin storylines.

On the last Monday of every month, Funko releases brand-new, exclusive collectibles to their Marvel Studios Selects line. This particular line of collectibles is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel and Target, offering figures of a wide variety of heroes and villains from both the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The brand is dedicated to offering fandoms exclusive collectibles, apparel and more through official licensing with popular names like Disney and Netflix, among tons of others. Funko's vinyl pop figures have become a staple for many collectors with their attention to detail, as well as their unique display of fan-favorite characters.

These exclusive Pop! figures by Funko are available for pre-order now only at Target. The full first season of Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney+. Episodes of She-Hulk premiere every Thursday. Check out the new figures below:

4 Images Image via Funko Image via Funko Image via Funko Image via Funko