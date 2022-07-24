San Diego Comic Con finished off its Saturday with some major news coming out of the Marvel Studios panel. There are many exciting upcoming projects in the MCU, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Marvel’s next big release and the upcoming series had a huge presence at the panel. This included debuting a new poster ahead of its August premiere date.

The poster sees Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in her human form sitting on a mean green city park bench that has an advertisement for her superhero lawyer services. She-Hulk herself is accompanying the image on the bench. The ad is similar to another SDCC poster that had the number 1-877-SHE-HULK which fans could actually call. That same number is seen partly on the ad behind Walters and the ad itself is very reminiscent of the various legal ads you would see in a big city like New York.

The poster came alongside the series’ final trailer that teased many things like She-Hulk representing Abomination, the return of iconic characters like Wong, and She-Hulk’s staple fourth-wall-breaking humor. However, it also presented a lot of inner conflict with the character as she adapts to her new superhero reality. Trying to do normal things like dating and her job while fighting bad guys and being trained by her Cousin Bruce Banner aka the Hulk. The same conflict can be seen in this poster with Walters and She-Hulk being separated in the image.

Image Via Disney+

Like Walters herself, this series is compellingly trying to juggle a lot of different tones and plot points. Marvel is attempting their first proper legal procedural while maintaining the comedy of both the character and the larger MCU. At the same time, still giving us the big action set pieces we’ve come to expect from this monstrous franchise. She-Hulk is also trying to continue story threads from past films like The Incredible Hulk, Avengers: Endgame, and Shang-Chi which is probably why the series is one of the longest MCU Disney+ show to date with a refreshing nine episodes in its first season.

Nevertheless, we also learned at Marvel’s panel that She-Hulk will be one of the final pieces, along with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will close out Phase 4. There are big things in store for this series with this new poster teasing the largest challenge coming from deep inside Walters’ new dual persona. While we wait for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to crash onto the scene on Disney+ August 17, you can view the new professional looking poster down below, as well as the final trailer:

Image via Marvel

