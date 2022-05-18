Until recently, we only had a brief glimpse at what Disney+ had in store for She-Hulk, the MCU's latest streaming series, which is slated to premiere later this summer — as it was revealed only a few days ago. As we've now seen from the show's official trailer and other newly-released promotional materials, Disney is entirely in the swing of getting the word out on their latest small-screen event series.

To prove it, we have our first official She-Hulk poster. As this promo piece cheekily teases, Jennifer Walters, a hard-working lawyer who doubles as our giant green, mutated titular character, isn't afraid to blend her work life with her personal life, creating a ferocious dual identity that makes her one of a kind — both in life and in the court. Indeed, unlike her male counterpart, you're going to like it when she gets angry, and we hope we can say the same about the show when it makes its way on Disney+ in August.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as our ever-busy attorney who specializes in superhuman-orientated legal cases and fuses her own blood with the Hulk's in order to become a formidable foe for bad guys and even worse lawyers, She-Hulk — or She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as the subtitle on the poster notes — will expectedly be a sillier, more lighthearted addition to the always-expanding MCU, one that might have more humor than action compared to other MCU productions. Indeed, today's new trailer highlighted the upcoming show's mix of humor and heart, and it's easy to see how Maslany will charm us in this larger-than-life role. Whether the show pulls off its goofy tone remains to be seen, but this official poster makes it clear that She-Hulk will be a feminist rally call that's unafraid to play up the comic character's silly side.

Created by Jessica Gao (Ricky & Morty), with an ensemble that includes Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, and Ginger Gonzaga, She-Hulk consists of nine episodes and, unlike many other recent MCU series, it could open the door to a number of seasons. It's much too early to know if this show is going to stay on the streaming series for more than one round, but there's definitely a lot of potential in turning She-Hulk into a regular player in the MCU. Certainly, it can allow Ruffalo's fan-favorite portrayal of the Hulk to play an active hand in the franchise, while also giving Maslany another multi-dimensional character that she can play up with aplomb. We'll have to wait to see how this show works out, of course. But here's hoping that it's a ... smashing success.

She-Hulk will premiere on Disney+ on August 17th. You can check out the poster below:

