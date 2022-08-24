Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has some strong marketing game! In a new tweet, the official account of the show has shared a new glimpse at a Jameela Jamil’s villainous character, Titania. In a video shot alongside a busy street, she is seen messing with posters of She-Hulk – real ones put up to promote the show — putting up her own pictures over the superhero's and spray-painting her own name over hers in a display of jealousy. Interestingly, the promo was quote-tweeted by Titania’s in-universe Twitter profile, whose bio reads, “Influencer. Icon. Global lifestyle brand.”

The first episode of She-Hulk sees Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) transforming into the green hero to take on Titania in its final few moments. She seems to be as strong as She-Hulk and will likely be the mighty villain of the series. The previously revealed promotional material also sees Titania in a very glamorous form – a refreshing departure from usual Marvel villains. It seems like she is a take on the toxic side of modern "influencer culture," and Jamil spoke about her character in an interview with ScreenRant, and described her as “most annoying” and “unselfconscious.”

With the show’s comedic tone and the new look at the character, we can imagine Titania being very jealous of Walters’ new persona. Jamil explained, “Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually. I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death...and I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous… and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird."

Image via Disney+

She-Hulk has made a roaring debut with positive reviews from both fans and critics. The series stands as the antithesis of most superhero narratives we have seen, and captures the small, finer details of Walters’ life ranging from her dating profile to her love for her costumes and her apprehension to take superhero responsibilities seriously. Walters transitions easily between herself and her alter ego, she’s hilarious, and often breaks the fourth wall for fans' delight.

Created by Jessica Gao, the show has a great mix of some very unusual new characters along with familiar old faces. Along with Maslany and Jamil, the series features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend Nikki Ramos, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Tim Roth as Abomination, among others.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes airing on Thursdays. Meanwhile, check out the new promo below: