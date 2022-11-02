The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had everything: heart, humor, high stakes, and important themes. Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) feels like one of Marvel's most relatable characters thus far. She wasn't interested in life as a superhero, instead focusing on the law career that she'd dedicated so much of her life to.

RELATED: 'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters

She struggled to find love, often put her trust in the wrong people, and was the subject of constant scrutiny. We're not yet sure exactly when or where She-Hulk will pop up next, but we have a whole heap of questions after watching season one's incredibly meta finale.

Will There Be a Second Season?

There has not yet been any official announcement on whether She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be picked up for a second season, but most fans consider it only to be a matter of time. The fourth-wall-breaking series was a huge hit with fans and took the MCU in a bold new direction.

Given the number of crazy characters left for Jen to encounter, not to mention hopefully mixing in some main Avengers for a cameo or two, it would be incredibly shocking if we don't see Jen return to kick ass both inside and outside the courtroom. Come on, Marvel, make it happen.

Will Jen's Relationship With Matt Last?

After an entire season of dating morons and jerks, Jen finally found a real connection with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Daredevil himself. Of course, given that Matt lives in Hell's Kitchen, and he will soon appear in his own show, the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, making a long-distance relationship seem rather unlikely.

RELATED: Best Hulks Ranked, From Lou Ferrigno to She-Hulk

But we don't want to be pessimistic. Jen introducing Matt to her family showed just how serious their relationship is, and maybe they'll make it work after all. Who knows, we might even get a She-Hulk cameo in Daredevil: Born Again.

Will Titania Return?

Image via Disney+

Though Jameela Jamil was excellent in the role, Titania felt underdeveloped and a little forced into the narrative. She seemed to arrive to provide Jen with a stumbling block that only lasted for an episode before disappearing into the background for another episode. Her powers were ill-defined, and her motives were not clear.

We'd still like to see Titania return in season two; however, we'd just like to see a more developed version of the character who is either the main villain of the series or could even become an ally to Jen.

Will Josh Face Consequences?

Image via Disney+

Though most of the villains from season one were brought to justice in the finale, Josh Miller was surprisingly absent from the episode. Given that he was the character responsible for recording and releasing the revenge porn shared by Intelligencia, it was a very strange and disappointing decision to leave the character out of the finale.

RELATED: MCU: 5 Most Imminent Deaths (& 5 No Saw Coming)

Revenge Porn is an awful crime that many women become victims of, and not showing the man responsible for Jen's suffering getting his comeuppance did a disservice to the importance of the topic. Hopefully, they right this wrong in season two, and we will see Josh behind bars, where he belongs.

Will the Public Accept Jen?

Image Via Disney+

The public's opinion of She-Hulk (much like the public's opinion of the show) varied wildly from episode to episode. Rooted in sexism and misogyny, many people didn't like the fact that a woman had the power of The Hulk and found the idea of a rage-filled woman upsetting. She was arrested for hulking out in episode eight, something her male cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) has done many times without consequence.

The public's perception of Jen was one of the many ways the show confronted misogyny, and it will say a lot on the subject if the public has accepted Jen or continue to despise her.

Will the Sokovia Accords Play a Bigger Role in Season Two?

In what appeared to be nothing more than a throw away line, the future of the MCU may have been defined. When appearing in court, Matt Murdock reveals that in the wake of The Snap, the Sokovia Accords have been repealed.

RELATED: Marvel’s 20 Most Powerful Characters, Ranked

First introduced in Captain America: Civil War, the Sokovia Accords meant the Avengers could only help in situations deemed appropriate by the Government. The fact that they have been repealed means the Avengers are once again in control of their own destiny, something that will likely play a key role in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Will Jen's Work Life Change?

Image via Disney+

Though leading the superhuman law division is undoubtedly a cool job title, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Jen Walters. She is required to be in She-Hulk form at all times whilst working, making it seem more like she was hired for her own super abilities rather than her intellect and ability as a lawyer. Hopefully, this will change in the second season.

It would be nice to see Jen and She-Hulk become two distinctly different characters seen in entirely different situations and settings. In the courtroom and in her normal day-to-day life, we want to see the quirky and witty Jen Walters. When it comes to beating up bad guys, however, we want to see She-Hulk stamping her authority on the situations.

Have We Seen the Last of Intelligencia?

Intelligencia was one of the scariest villains seen so far in the MCU because it felt the most realistic. Though it first appears to be a click-bait website, Intelligencia has a darker side dedicated solely to hating on She-Hulk and plotting various ways to either kill or harm her.

RELATED:Every Super Soldier in the MCU Other Than Steve Rogers

After sharing revenge porn to try and ruin Jen's reputation, the leader of the website, Todd, is arrested for his role in the crime. This doesn't guarantee the end of Intelligencia, though. There will likely be many angry, hateful men waiting in the wings to step into his role and begin a new attack on Jen Walters.

Why Did Wong Break Abomination Out?

Image via Disney+

One of the biggest delights of She-Hulk was seeing Tim Roth return as Emil Blonsky, a supposedly reformed criminal who has turned himself into a self-help guru. Unfortunately, Emil breaks the terms of his early release by transforming into the Abomination to appear as a guest speaker at the Intelligencia rally and is promptly arrested afterward.

In the post-credit scene, however, Wong arrives in Emil's cell to break him out. We so far have no idea why Wong would want to bring the Abomination to Kamar-Taj, but fingers crossed we find out the answer pretty soon.

Who is Hulk's Son?

Perhaps the biggest revelation of the She-Hulk finale was the shocking reveal that Bruce has a son named Skaar. Naturally, we have many, many questions. Who is Skaar's mother? When was Skaar born? How old is Skaar? How much of a role will Skaar play in the MCU moving forward? The questions really are endless, and we likely won't have any answers for quite a while.

Some fans have theorized that we're heading towards a Planet Hulk film, an adaptation of the incredibly popular comic book series of the same name. For now, though, we have no choice but to wait until Kevin Feige makes an official announcement.

NEXT:10 Scrapped Marvel Projects That Never Saw The Light Of Day