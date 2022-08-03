Disney+ announced today that the upcoming Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is being delayed by one day, with the whole released calendar of the TV show shifted from Wednesdays to Thursdays. So far, every Marvel Studios series has had new episodes released on Wednesdays.

While some streaming services tend to release new seasons of their most beloved TV shows closer to the weekend, Disney+ opted for premiering new episodes of every big Marvel Studios and Star Wars series weekly, every Wednesday. That has previously caused some overlapping troubles, as Obi-Wan Kenobi aired simultaneously with Ms. Marvel, with both shows competing for fans' attention. That might explain why Disney+ is now pushing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to a Thursday slot, giving different weekdays to two of the most profitable franchises of the House of the Mouse.

Until last week, fans were expecting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to face the same problem as Ms. Marvel due to the release of the highly-anticipated Star Wars series Andor, which was scheduled to premiere on August 31. However, Disney+ pushed Andor’s release to September 21, with a three-episode special premiere. Even so, the two series were bound to overlap along the way because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a nine-episode first season and is expected to run until October 13. By giving each franchise a day to itself, Disney+ ensures everyone finds the time to follow both highly-anticipated series at the same time, without waking up at dawn to avoid spoilers.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s Tatiana Maslany Says Legal Drama Will Be Show’s Heart

Disney+ didn’t confirm that they would be moving the entire Marvel Studios release day to Thursdays, but the move would make sense considering all the shows revealed during San Diego Comic-Con. During their 2022 SDCC panels, Marvel Studios announced an ambitious live-action and animated series schedule through 2025. And with series such as Daredevil: Born Again reportedly having 18 episodes, Disney+ needs to start now to test how to create some breathing room for all franchises to coexist in an already crowded environment.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banners (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits his gamma-ray superpowers. Besides being superstrong and resilient as She-Hulk, Jennifer is also a formidable lawyer who’ll use her wits to defend superheroes' rights in the upcoming series. The show will also mark the return of Tim Roth’s Abomination, the villain from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. While little is known about the Abomination’s role in the upcoming series, the character had a recent cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he was accompanied by Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), who’s also part of the upcoming series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ with its first episode on Thursday, August 18. Check out the series trailer and synopsis below.