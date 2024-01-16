The Big Picture Season 2 for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seems unlikely, Tatiana Maslany suggests.

Potential reasons include mixed response from Marvel fans and the show's expensive CGI budget.

She-Hulk may still appear in other Marvel projects like Daredevil: Born Again and future Hulk stories.

If you liked the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, you’ve probably been on the lookout for when Marvel Studios will announce Season 2 of the series. So, you’ll be sad to know that there are no new episodes on the horizon for the comedy TV show. The disheartening news was shared by Tatiana Maslany during an interview on Codenames Live!, where she gave the less-than-hopeful information on the future of the series.

Even though She-Hulk sustained a pretty decent approval rate – it stands at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes – it received some lackluster response from a portion of the public. Some Marvel fans had issues with the use of CGI and others were bothered by the show being “too feminist.” In any case, this might have resulted in not-so-impressive viewing numbers for the series, which would explain why Marvel Studios and Disney+ have not announced a follow-up. Does Maslany believe Season 2 will eventually happen? “I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks,’” the actress revealed

The budget of She-Hulk was indeed a problem for Disney. Since the star of the series is entirely made of CGI when transformed, an insane amount of work had to be done in each episode. Back when the series aired, showrunner Jessica Gao revealed that Disney requested that Jennifer Walters (Maslany) only be in She-Hulk form when absolutely necessary, in order to reduce the cost of the episodes. But, as Maslany indicated in the interview, that might not have been enough to make Disney consider ordering more episodes.

Is 'She-Hulk' Cancelled?

The series has not been cancelled and while it all boils down to whether it makes financially sense to continue, there might be a glimmer of hope: She-Hulk is one of the most unique titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and variation in tone and types of stories is something that the superhero studio is in desperate need at the moment. In any case, 2024 will be a year in which Kevin Feige and his massive team rethink the entire MCU. We’ll know more about the shows and movie sequels in store as the months progress.

Interestingly, not having a She-Hulk Season 2 on the horizon is not the same as not seeing the title character again. Jennifer has already established a connection with Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox), which wouldn’t make it surprising to see her in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. Moreover, she’s the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), so whatever happens to the Hulk in the future, it’s likely that She-Hulk will be there as well.

