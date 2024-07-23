The Big Picture She-Hulk: Attorney at Law breaks the fourth wall in the MCU, balancing superpowers with everyday life and career struggles.

Among the most amusing titles coming out of Marvel Studios is the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, portrayed by a very talented Tatiana Maslany. The series saw Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall for the first time in the MCU (sorry Deadpool!), asking Kevin about the mutants, twerking with Megan Thee Stallion, and making love with Daredevil (Charlie Cox), to name a few things. While fans of the character are still wondering whether they’ll see more of her in the future – there’s no word from the studio, yet – She-Hulk producer Wendy Jacobson shared a few ideas about what turn her story can take next.

The first season of the series created by Jessica Gao was rooted in reality as Jennifer Walters lives the normal life of an attorney while trying to balance her new-found superpowers, "I mean, if we're doing more She-Hulk... What I love about She-Hulk is just kind of being in this character's everyday life. It's a woman in her thirties, trying to navigate her life and her career and her friendships, and oh, she just happens to also be able to turn into a Hulk,” Jacobson told ComicBook, adding, “So, I think I would love to explore more of that.”

In continuation of the themes, the producer further shared some ideas both in terms of the grounded approach of the show as well as the multiversal approach of the MCU that suits the comic book origin of the character. “There's also a run in the comics where she goes into space and she's adjudicating cases for the Living Tribunal. So, I either want to be super, super grounded in L.A. or I want to take her out into the multiverse, or into the universe," she concluded.

‘She-Hulk’ Season 2 Is in Limbo

The first season of She-Hulk has a pretty decent approval rate – it stands at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes – however, it received mixed responses from the audience. The criticism ranges from issues with CGI, and character development to the show being “too feminist.” Further with this year’s creative overhaul at Marvel Studios’ fans are further worried about Jennifer Walters’ return. When Maslany was previously asked whether season 2 is on the charts, the actress revealed, “I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’” However, just like with all things Marvel, even if there are plans for another season, none of the involved creatives can divulge much till the studio makes an announcement. Guess, we’ll all have to wait and watch.

