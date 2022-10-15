The Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended much in the same way as the rest of the series - with humor and an iconic fourth wall break. However, the show's star, Tatiana Maslany, has revealed that the finale could have ended up playing out a bit differently.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maslany said that the ending of Season 1, including the aforementioned fourth wall break that sees She-Hulk talking to a room of Marvel writers and K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) was just one of a number of conclusions that was pitched. While the season ends with She-Hulk using her lawyer wits against the AI - "the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world," Maslany told EW that there were numerous alternate endings drawn up. "[She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao] and I talked about the ending a lot, because tonally it could have gone in all kinds of different ways," Maslany said.

These alternate endings were not just relegated to the script, either as Maslany revealed EW, at least one of these conclusions was actually shot, "Jess said that there were like 20 versions of it. I never saw 18 of those versions, but I did see two: the one that we went with and then one that we shot prior." According to Maslany, that ending "was very different, a little more serious and less like Jen's version of it," with the show's star adding, "It was [more of] She-Hulk, so it was way too expensive, first off. And it had a different strategy to it. The thing that I love about this one is that we get back to Jen feeling like K.E.V.I.N.'s her collaborator and like an equal, and that her ideas deserve respect."

In the end, though, Maslany revealed that she was "thrilled" with how the ending came out, and even told EW that shooting the season finale was her favorite part of the production. "We shot it at different points during the series, so it was with varying levels of feeling connected to what this show was and finding the tone of it. It just felt so revelatory to be walking through the Burbank Disney lot in my mo-cap suit being like, 'This is a character for the show that is being written in that room.' It was super fun."

While some people felt that the ending seemed antithetical to a Marvel television series, the show as a whole has been well received as a worthwhile addition to the MCU. Beyond Maslany, She-Hulk also stars an ensemble cast of Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, and Tim Roth. Plus, since the show is about a Hulk, it wouldn't be complete without Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner from the MCU films. A number of other Marvel players appear throughout the series, including Charlie Cox as fan-favorite Daredevil and Benedict Wong as the lovable Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming now on Disney+. Collider's interview with Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga can be read here.