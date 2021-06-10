The upcoming Marvel Disney+ series She-Hulk continues to bring in even more names to round out its cast, as The Good Place's Jameela Jamil has been revealed to be playing long-time She-Hulk foe Titania. The scoop was initially broken over at The Illuminerdi and reported on by ComicBook.com, and Collider has independently confirmed the news with a source close to the project.

Jamil joins the previously-announced cast consisting thus far of Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Tim Roth in the reprised role of Emil Blonsky / Abomination from 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, and Anais Almonte in a currently undisclosed role.

Per our long-ranging interview with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, we already know that She-Hulk will be adopting a slightly shorter episodic format length-wise compared to other Disney+ shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and is being developed as 10 half-hour episodes.

She-Hulk follows the character of Jennifer Walters (Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner. When she receives a blood transfusion from her Avenger cousin, she ends up receiving his gamma-infused powers. The main difference between the two is that Walters can retain most of her intelligence, emotional control, and personality once she has taken on complete Hulk form, although we saw Banner's Hulk ultimately capable of balancing his rage and control as of Avengers: Endgame, so it will be interesting to learn what type of dynamic occurs between the two Hulks on-screen. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as lead writer.

She-Hulk is scheduled to be released in 2022 on Disney+ as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

