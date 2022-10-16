Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) facing off against the cyber-collective of incels known as the Intellegencia — and shattering the fourth wall in the process to rewrite her own ending. In the process, a few other superheroes showed up, including Daredevil (Charlie Cox). But there was a new character whose has ties to Jennifer and her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and may hint at a certain storyline that Marvel Studios is looking to adapt.

At the end of the finale, "Whose Show Is This?" Jennifer is on top of the world. She's beaten the Intellegencia, she's cleared her name, and she's taken a certain Man Without Fear to dinner with her family. Then Bruce shows up, and he isn't alone. He introduces his son Skaar (Wil Deusner), who he brought back from the planet Sakaar. Skaar's appearance continues the trend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes carrying on their legacy in unexpected ways, though in true Hulk fashion the storylines that lead to his appearance had a destructive fallout.

Who is Skaar?

Skaar's origins can be traced back to the Planet Hulk storyline by Greg Pak, Carlo Pagulayan, and Aaron Lopresti. After one of his rampages nearly leveled Las Vegas, the Hulk was shot into space by the Illuminati. Originally intended to land on a peaceful planet, he wound up landing on the war-torn world of Sakaar. However, it turned out that Hulk was the "Sakaarson", a being prophesied to rescue Sakaar from the tyrannical grip of the Red King. With a collection of alien gladiators, the Hulk did just that, becoming king of Sakaar in the process.

He also found a measure of peace, and a deep relationship, with the warrior known as Caiera the Oldstrong. Sadly that peace wouldn't last. Caiera was killed when the shuttle the Hulk arrived in exploded. Believing the Illuminati to be responsible for her death, the Hulk and his Warbound arrive on Earth in the World War Hulk miniseries by Pak and John Romita Jr. Hulk tears through his former allies with ease, until it is revealed that one of his gladiators Miek was responsible for the explosion. Miek said that he saw the Red King's loyalists sabotaging the shuttle but chose not to interfere, as he saw the Hulk as the one force that could protect Sakaar. Iron Man took advantage of this to deploy a series of weaponized satellites that hit Hulk with enough force to revert him back into Bruce Banner, and he was imprisoned.

RELATED: How 'She-Hulk' Confronts Misogyny

A Formidable Warrior

Though Caiera was long gone, her son Skaar managed to survive, becoming a formidable warrior. She could also communicate with him from beyond the grave due to her connection with the force known as the One Power. That ferocity costs him everything when Galactus arrives, intending to consume Sakaar. Skaar's refusal to stand down leads to Caiera absorbing the One Power and exiling him to Earth. Skaar intends to kill the Hulk, but he soon learns that Bruce Banner has been stripped of his ability to transform into his gamma-irradiated form. The two end up making a deal: Skaar will travel with Banner and Banner will teach his alter ego's son how to slay his father. Skaar becomes a hero, battling against foes including the Intellegencia and Norman Obsorn's Dark Avengers.

Elements of Planet Hulk already found their way into Thor: Ragnarok, with Hulk becoming a gladiator and Miek showing up, though the insect was less malevolent than he is in the source material. With Skaar now on Earth, there exists a possibility that Hulk can teach his son how to be a hero the same way that he did with Jen. And a potential World War Hulk adaptation could focus on the danger Skaar possesses. The Hulk caused untold destruction over the years; what's to say his son isn't capable of the same, or even worse? And how might the world react to his presence? With She-Hulk and Captain America: New World Order folding in more elements from the Hulk's corner of the Marvel Universe, anything is possible where Skaar's concerned.