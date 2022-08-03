Fans are less than a fortnight away from meeting Marvel’s new attorney at law aka She-Hulk and the recently revealed trailer at Comic-Con has only added fuel to the fire. The MCU’s first courtroom comedy drama looks incredibly fun and gives fans a hilarious peak inside Jennifer Walters’ head. The trailer sees Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) initiating She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in ways of being Hulk. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly director, Kat Coiro shed more light on Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters’ dynamic.

Coiro said, “Bruce and Jennifer's dynamic is honestly one of my favorite parts of the series because he comes into it having gone through this very personal journey, and he has a predisposed idea that her experience is going to be exactly the same as his and that he has a lot to teach her.” She further explained, "And very quickly, it becomes clear that her experience is going to be very different, both physically, literally, and mentally because of how they have operated differently in the world as men and women. I love watching Bruce get completely thrown off his game of thinking that he's the teacher and realizing that very quickly, she has things to teach him."

In the trailer, we see She-Hulk acing all the tasks Hulk throws her way. Maslany previously revealed that the series is going to take an in-depth look at the expectations from a female superhero vs a male superhero. Coiro elaborated on that theme, saying, “We have, historically, all of these comic book characters that get to rage at level 10, but how is She-Hulk perceived when she's at rage level 5? Is she perceived the same way the men are when they're at level 10? We really went for it in that regard.” The trailer stands testament to this comparative theme.

Image via Marvel Studios

Ruffalo is a Marvel veteran having played Bruce Banner since The Avengers (2012) making a total of six appearances over the past decade, with She-Hulk marking his seventh outing and Maslany’s first. Luckily, per Coiro, both actors' experiences lent themselves quite naturally to their roles. She revealed:

"It was fun watching Mark [Ruffalo] and Tatiana, because he's been playing his Hulk for so many years and she was very new to the Hulk, and yet, as soon as they started working together, Mark was like, 'Wow, she's amazing and she's bringing all these new levels to the Hulk.' The actors' experience really mirrored the characters' experience in a really fun way."

She-Hulk debuts on August 18 on Disney+. You can watch the most recent trailer for the series down below.