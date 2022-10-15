Marvel fans are having a lot of fun in 2022. Especially when it comes to all the new series that have come to Disney+ this year. This includes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which just finished up its first season this week. Like many of the MCU series, with each passing episode, Funko has been showing off all their latest She-Hulk Pops. Now, with the finale behind us, Funko has unveiled She-Hulk in her supersuit.

Her supersuit in the series is ripped straight from the comics. Its black, purple, and white color scheme pops nicely off She-Hulk’s green skin. Those bold colors are what also makes the Pop version stand out in a crowd. However, that’s not all, as this Pop has two different variants. There’s an Amazon exclusive She-Hulk that completely glows-in-the-dark and a Target exclusive jumbo size version that stands at 10 inches tall. While we have gotten a few different She-Hulk Pops in both her superhero and Jennifer Walters’ personas, along with other characters like Wong and Abomination, this is the Pop that many Marvel fans have been waiting for. On top of this announcement, Funko unveiled a new Mini-Moments piece featuring Jennifer Walters outside Abomination’s prison cell. Like the jumbo size She-Hulk, this will be a Target exclusive.

She-Hulk in its nine episodes was just this hilarious mix between a campy law procedural and your typical MCU action-packed series. Nowhere was this more apparent than in its final two episodes which saw the MCU return of fan-favorite hero Daredevil who eventually became more than just friends with She-Hulk. The finale also saw She-Hulk, true to the spirit of her character, rewrite her own show and completely shattered the fourth wall in gut-busting fashion. It didn’t reinvent the MCU in any way, but this series was just good old-fashioned fun. Whether it was the reintroduction of characters like Abomination or She-Hulk actively making fun of the MCU every chance she got, this show was a superhero treat every week.

Image via Funko

The entire She-Hulk Funko line has wonderfully reflected the show’s crazy enjoyable aesthetic. Now that we have She-Hulk in her costume the only Funko in her line missing is Daredevil. Given that the character has a new flashy color scheme and Funko’s own track record, we’ll probably be getting a new Daredevil Pop announcement very soon. Maybe he’ll even get a two-pack with She-Hulk or a variant of him doing the walk of shame.

However, while we wait for that heroic announcement and the inevitable Season 2 renewal for She-Hulk, you can pre-order She-Hulk’s new common supersuit Funko Pop on Amazon now. You can also view the entire She-Hulk line on Funko’s website. The full first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law can be streamed on Disney+.