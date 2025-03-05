Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no small feat, and for Tatiana Maslany, the journey to playing Jennifer Walters (or, as she would become known, She-Hulk) was both creatively exciting and uniquely challenging. Speaking with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Maslany opened up about what drew her to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, dealing with the weight of fan expectations and embracing the positive impact of the series. Taking on a role in the MCU often means committing to multiple projects, and for Maslany—who had largely avoided big franchise work—this was a major consideration. She admitted that the sheer scale of a Marvel contract initially felt overwhelming.

"That size of thing was always something that I avoided even thinking of doing because it felt so big, and it felt so enormous to make a decision like that," Maslany explained. However, it was showrunner Jessica Gao’s vision for She-Hulk that ultimately convinced her.

"The script and my meeting with Jessica Gao before the audition was like, ‘She's so funny. She's so interesting. I'm so curious about her take on this character. I feel like she and I can build something really interesting, and we have a similar sense of humor.’ That just became more and more apparent as I was working on the project, that she was like the thing."

Maslany also noted that the pilot episode (which differed from how the series ultimately aired) helped her see the show’s unique potential. "Reading the pilot, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so funny.’ It was actually a different pilot than the order that the series came out, but I was like, ‘This is so funny, and so not a superhero thing. It feels like I can find my way into this.’" It wasn't all just superhero shenanigans and funny asides, though, as She-Hulk also tackled deeper themes about identity, and how women are often perceived. Maslany was particularly drawn to how Jennifer’s transformation into She-Hulk affected the way people treated her.

"I also found interest in the idea of, and we sort of got into this in the series, inhabiting a body that makes people talk to you differently, respect you differently, treat you differently, objectify you. What does that do inside to how you feel about yourself? Where does that instill confidence? Where does that detract from how you know yourself to be when you are performing what people expect?"

Maslany also acknowledged that, by taking on the part, she would become part of a larger narrative, and it would be one that she was no longer going to be in control of. "If I'm taking on this part, I'm sort of embodying that in the world, too. I'm stepping into something that's bigger than me, that I don't know that I am that. I don't know that I can fill that out. People are going to be looking at me and saying things and deciding things. There's something about it that felt very meshed in with my feelings about even stepping into it."

Tatiana Maslany Had a Tough Time With Negative Reactions

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law received praise for its humor, feminist themes, and Maslany’s performance, it also became a target for online toxicity. When she was asked how she managed to keep her work separate from the more negative reactions, Maslany acknowledged that she'd had a tough time with it. However, she credited Gao for anticipating the backlash and writing it into the show itself, particularly through Jennifer’s self-aware fourth-wall-breaking moments.

"I don't know because to this day, my comments on my Instagram back 40 weeks ago, they like to go in all over there. For me, what's so exciting is that Jessica Gao knew that was going to happen," Maslany revealed.

"She wrote it into the show. There's something in She-Hulk that is looking out, and she's aware of the camera. She's aware of somebody watching her. There's something about the inherent quality to that character that is self-aware and that understands her place within the MCU or within a series or a TV show or a scene or whatever, just like Jennifer Walters is aware of her place within the legal system and how she's struggling as a woman to be taken seriously or to be respected."

While online negativity can be overwhelming, Maslany made the very wise choice to focus on the fans who truly connected with the series.

"Again, there are so many more interesting things that I can look to than vitriolic fan response where people don't like it or just want to be mean and use you as a dumping ground for their worst thoughts. But again, like you were saying, there are people who I meet at conventions who are like, ‘I love that show,’ or, ‘I've been reading She-Hulk since I was a kid, and the story of the show is exactly what she was like.’ You just remember that stuff and then you work through it. It’s a constant thing."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now on Disney+. Watch the full interview with Maslany above.