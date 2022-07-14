As Ms. Marvel wraps up its run on Disney+ with an eventful finale fans are now eagerly waiting for Marvel Studios’ next series on the streaming service. In Phase 4, MCU has introduced many new faces capitalizing on the ease of long format that streaming offers.

Along with Kamala Khan so far we’ve met Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye, Steven Grant/Marc Spector in Moon Knight, and also a new iteration of the God of Mischief in the Loki series, along with his multiple variants. Marvel’s next will introduce us to Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, a 30-something attorney at law who is also a 6-foot-7 tall green superhero.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was announced during the 2019 D23 expo with Jessica Gao as head writer. It was followed by the casting of Tatiana Maslany in the titular role. In a recent chat with SFX magazine, the actor spoke of her initial experience, "I've always sort of been nervous to step into a world like this because I prize character over everything, and I just didn't know how much that would exist in bigger projects," before adding,

But when I read the pilot, this was such an unexpected take on a superhero story. It's so human. There's really great explorations of the mundanity of life, in really great ways. And also, it's speaking to something that I'm really interested in, which is when you suddenly start getting seen as something; then you're seen as one thing, and you become commodified as that thing. What this show does, but in a funny and unexpected way, is deal with this idea.

By the looks of the teaser of the show, She-Hulk seems like a fun, unapologetic take on the character and courtroom drama. Maslany further shed light on the themes of the upcoming series, she revealed,

"How do you own the wholeness of what your body is when something has happened to you; or you are suddenly seen so differently; or there's an expectation on you to behave a certain way because of how you look? There's all these undertones that I find really compelling in the subtext of this sort of story," Further adding, "Also, what is the expectation on a female superhero versus a male superhero? It's incredibly different."

Maslany’s comments line up with Marvel Studios’ recent efforts to bring female superheroes to the forefront. Be it Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Jane Foster or Yelena Belova in the new phase fans have got a better understanding of what goes into making a female superhero. Along with Maslany, She-Hulk casts Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong from previous MCU films.

She-Hulk debuts on August 17 on Disney+. Check out the trailer below: