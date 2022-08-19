She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally smashed its way onto Disney+ this week. The first episode gave fans a look at Jennifer Walters’ MCU origins which has set the table for her alter ego She-Hulk to enter the larger Marvel universe. The trailers thus far have teased many of the cameos we’ll be seeing throughout this fourth-wall-breaking series with arguably the most exciting being Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Now a new teaser has given us another look at She-Hulk and Daredevil’s highly anticipated partnership.

The short 11-second teaser centered around She-Hulk’s superhero name doesn’t really have time to show off new footage in depth. However, the one new shot we do get is of the title heroine and Daredevil standing together side by side in an abandoned looking building. There’s no context to the scene and the title card cleverly covers up Daredevil’s face, but this is the best look we have gotten of both these iconic superheroes in their costumes. She-Hulk is rocking a version of her purple and white jumpsuit from the comics while Daredevil is sporting an updated version of his Netflix costume that has his classic yellow and red color scheme. Again, we don’t know what case they're trying to solve together or what episode/episodes Daredevil is appearing in, but it’s just cool that The Man Without Fear is in this series. Especially given that it's Cox’s version of the character that many fans instantly fell in love with when his Netflix series debuted in 2015.

Another reason this team up is going to be exciting is because both these heroes are lawyers. That’s going to give them ample opportunities to bond and contrast against one another. On top of that, this show also has such a different tone to Daredevil's extremely dark adventures on Netflix. Now that we have She-Hulk’s origin out of the way, this series is going to be a legal procedural comedy. Due to this, it’s going to be really fun to see how the writers adapt Daredevil to that kind of environment. Daredevil had some underrated humorous moments throughout his series and his first official MCU appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though small, provided plenty of laughs, so Cox can definitely pull off a more lighthearted version of the character.

Image via Marvel Comics

This street level hero’s appearance in She-Hulk is just another tease of great things to come for Daredevil. After this series, the character will be appearing in Echo along with Vincent D’ Onofrio’s Kingpin before he gets an all new series on Disney+ fittingly titled Daredevil: Born again. While we wait for Daredevil to make his grand entrance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, you can watch the new teaser featuring the character down below. You can also stream episode 1 of She-Hulk on Disney+ now. The remaining eight episodes are premiering every Thursday.