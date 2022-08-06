It’s an amazing time to be a Marvel fan and the next MCU Disney+ series quickly coming our way is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This quirky introduction to this mean, green fourth-wall-breaking hero is premiering on August 18. Ever since San Diego Comic Con last month, the marketing for the series has been smashing it into high gear. Now Marvel has dropped a new teaser for She-Hulk that presents many of the exciting storylines fans should expect from this comic book take on a courtroom procedural.

The teaser is only 30-seconds long, but it packs a major punch with some impressive She-Hulk transformation shots. We also see more of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk played by Tatiana Maslany being reluctantly trained by Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Jameela Jamil’s villainous Titania, and some of the various guest appearances from other major Marvel heroes. For example, we get a new glimpse at Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in motion. We get a good look at his cowl which is very similar to his design from his former Netflix series. The only real difference is he’s now sporting his classic yellow and red color scheme.

She-Hulk has a big focus on duality and the stresses that come with trying to juggle a career as well as a normal life while being a superhero. Throughout the various teasers, including this one, we see Walters struggling with that. That’s something that the Daredevil series went into as well. Although not made by Marvel Studios, it will be interesting to see what they take from that series, and it appears that Daredevil may be somewhat of a mentor to Walters. They’re in the same field after all.

A lot of lawyers already have it tough defending criminals, but Walters’ personal crisis is taken one step further when she has to defend super villains. What makes things worse is that other super villains can just crash in at any time to turn She-Hulk’s moral chaos into actual chaos. This can be seen in this new teaser when Titania smashes through the courtroom. While we have seen this various times in other marketing material, this teaser gives us a few really cool shots of She-Hulk throwing down with Titania that we haven’t seen before.

She-Hulk as a series looks to cover a lot of new ground for the MCU. Whether it's the fourth-wall-breaking humor, the multiple genres it's spanning, or the street level story that’s looking to lay the groundwork for a lot of future projects in the universe, She-Hulk is arriving in style. While we wait to see Marvel’s newest hero take the stand on August 18, you can watch the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law teaser down below: