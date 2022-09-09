If the chaos of the first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wasn’t enough, Marvel is preparing us for a whole new onslaught of adventure. A new trailer for the second half of the Disney+ series gives fans a better look at what to expect now that Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is settling in as her superhero alter ego, including a better look at some of the allies and foes she’ll be facing across the rest of the season — including a better look at one highly-teased Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

The trailer is full of wild scenarios that only seem to be ramping up the chaos set by the series’ first four episodes, including Jen having to go to court with Titania (Jameela Jamil) over the She-Hulk name, which Titania has seemingly trademarked as a way to get back at Jen for putting her lights out in public in the first episode. That situation seems to go about as well as everything else in Jen’s life has been going, as we later see She-Hulk in a fistfight with Titania, knocking the superpowered influencer in the jaw in what looks to be a bridesmaid’s dress. (Maybe Abomination took another wife, if his get-up in the same trailer is to be believed?)

Jen extols some of the virtues of being She-Hulk — “the amazing hair, no hangover, being able to walk home at night without being afraid” — but it seems she’s still not quite comfortable with her new identity. Enter Matt Murdock (as himself, not in the new mustard-and-ketchup Daredevil suit), giving Jen some much need counsel on being a superhero: “I think you’re in a unique position to do some real good. Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails them. She-Hulk can help people when the law fails them.”

Big words from a blind man who flips around lower Manhattan in a spandex suit, but the advice seems to help Jen, who’s also spotted in the trailer wearing a version of her comics supersuit. Matt, in general, seems to be helping Jen, as she says he’s “really kind of doing it for [her]”. We don’t blame you, sis.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, also starring Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Benedict Wong, is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays. Check out the new trailer below: