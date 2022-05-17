She’s mean, she’s green, and she’s…a lawyer? Well, anything’s possible in the MCU, and now it seems that the next heroine to be introduced is Jennifer Walters, the titular heroine of Disney+’s She-Hulk. The upcoming series starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s crime-fighting cousin received a new trailer today, and is expected to hit Disney+ on August 17.

The series is set to introduce a new Hulk to the world, in the form of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer by day and crime fighter by…well, in any spare time she can manage, who was mutated into She-Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Also starring Jameela Jamil as She-Hulk’s rival Titania and Tim Roth returning as Emil Blonsky — better known as the villain Abomination — the show is the next addition to Marvel’s Phase Four, which introduces a new line of heroes after the Avengers all either died or went their separate ways in Avengers: Endgame.

The show is being described as an Ally McBeal-style legal comedy, which is a welcome shift in tone from Disney+’s previous Marvel series, which mostly focused on grim, world-ending circumstances — or at least, serious threats. While the presence of Abomination and Titania certainly isn’t good news for Jennifer Walters, the idea that she will be attempting to balance her superhero duties with something a little more mundane is an exciting prospect, especially given She-Hulk’s more comedic leanings in the comics, particularly recently. And who knows — maybe some other lawyers moonlighting as superheroes will join the She-Hulk fray, since Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock returned to the MCU in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This new trailer is the first time we’ve seen any footage of the jolly green heroine since Disney+ Day in November of 2021, when we were first treated to brief footage of Jennifer and Bruce that set the comedic tone for the show, as well as gave us a glimpse of Jennifer’s slightly more graceful version of the Hulk, though this new trailer is the first time we’ve seen the emerald heroine in all her (CGI) glory.

She-Hulk joins a myriad of other Marvel shows premiering soon on Disney+, including Ms. Marvel and Echo, which recently premiered a first look at Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez as production begins in Atlanta. The series is created by Jessica Gao, who leads the show’s writing team, along with Kat Coiro leading the show’s directing team.

She-Hulk, also starring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ginger Gongaza, premieres on Disney+ on August 17. Check out the new trailer below:

