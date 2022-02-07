Information about She-Hulk, one of the most hotly anticipated Disney+ shows to release this year out of a stacked Marvel slate, has been hard to come by. Since it was first confirmed back in 2019, we've had a trickle of casting news — Jameela Jamil finally confirming her long-rumored villain role in June last year, with Tim Roth mentioning his return as Abomination a number of times — and, back in September 2020, Kat Coiro was attached to direct.

Collider's Christina Radish spoke to Coiro ahead of her fourth movie, the J-Lo led Marry Me, and of course, couldn't turn up the opportunity to dig for some She-Hulk news. First of all: how did Coiro land the job, and what is the secret to landing such a high-profile gig as one in the MCU?

"It was a huge and involved process," the director told us, noting that she was already a giant fan of the She-Hulk comic book series and went all-out trying to land the gig when she found out the show was being made. In her words:

"I’m a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. Even though he’s producing so many things, Kevin [Feige], and Lou [D’Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Brad [Winderbaum], have such a hand in everything. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It’s never about anybody’s ego. It’s about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you’re really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one."

RELATED: 'She-Hulk': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Series

So that's what you need if you want to direct a big Marvel project: passion. That and, presumably, a fairly extensive directorial resume, which Coiro most certainly boasts across film and TV. (She has earlier directing credits on hit shows like Modern Family and Brooklyn 99.) And what about the end result? She kept pretty stuhm, as one might expect, but certainly seemed happy with what the She-Hulk team came to deliver. She said:

"I can’t say very much about the show, but I’m really happy with it. Part of what I appreciate about the MCU is that it’s an ever-expanding universe. It’s almost like an organic being that really responds to what’s going on in the culture and really listens to its fans. I will say that I think there’s a real connectedness to the people who love the MCU and listening to what they want, and I hope we satisfy the fans."

She-Hulk is yet to be dated, but is expected to release on Disney+ at some point in 2022. Keep an eye out for our full interview with Coiro soon, and stick with Collider for any-and-all future She-Hulk updates.

Image via Disney

Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus The MCU is expanding to Disney+ in a big way.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email