She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil published a behind-the-scenes video showing all the hair and make-up work needed to turn her into supervillain Titania. A classic nemesis to She-Hulk in the comic books, Titania is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming series.

On her Twitter account, Jamil posted a time-lapse video of the hair and make-up work that goes into making her look like Titania, the superstrong and super resistant villain She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) will have to face in Season 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In just 40 seconds, we get to see Jamil’s transformation as she and members of the team actually spend hours getting her ready to commit some crimes.

What’s most curious about the video is that Jamil does a lot of the make-up work herself, which is unusual in TV productions. When asked about this on Twitter, Jamil explained that she “just like doing it, and I'm so fast so it means I get to come in an hour later and sleep more.” That’s a pretty good reason. We all wished we had an extra hour of sleep before work.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Teaser Highlights Jennifer Walters' "Big Energy"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the legal adventures of Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banners (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits his gamma-ray superpowers after an accident. Besides being superstrong and resilient as She-Hulk, Jennifer is also a formidable lawyer who’ll use her wits to defend superheroes' rights in the upcoming series. As the series' trailers revealed, She-Hulk will be the face of a new superhero legal division and be tasked with defending Emil Blonsky, the Abomination (Tim Roth). That’s certainly an awkward task, since Emil tried to kill Bruce Banner in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

The Abomination and the Hulk are not the only returning MCU characters, as Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) is also part of the upcoming series. That means might finally discover what exactly happened in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, when Wong and Abomination made a cameo as sparring buddies. The series will also star Charlie Cox as Daredevil, a part he played during the Netflix era of Marvel shows. Finally, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promises to follow comic book tradition and break the fourth wall, a classic She-Hulk trait that precedes even the likes of Deadpool.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Renée Ellis Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, and Jon Bass. The series premieres on Disney+ with its first episode on Thursday, August 18. Check out Jamil’s behind-the-scenes video below: