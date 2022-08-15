Marvel Studios’ is acing the marketing for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with just days to go until the original series makes its debut on Disney+. After surprising fans with a poster that featured She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) number last month at San Diego Comic-Con, where fans can hear Walters recording a message for the superhero division of her law firm GLK&H, a new clip features She-Hulk in a "paid advertisement'"for the firm.

In the fake ad, Walters asks you “not to get angry," but to “get a lawyer," showing off clips from the show in the form of a promotion for the fictional law firm. Full of fun and some good puns, the advertisement ends with Walters assuring fans, “I go green, so you can get green,” further explaining “that… that means money!” The clip perfectly depicts her apprehension and coming to terms with having turned into a giant green Hulk, even though we know from trailers that Walters prefer her lawyer side more than her superhero one.

The series has been dubbed the MCU’s first courtroom drama, and will see Jennifer Walters trying to balance her life as a superhero and as a lawyer, leading the superhuman law division of GLK&H. And given the previous trailers, we certainly know that one of her clients is Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination (Tim Roth), with whom she certainly has a conflict of interest, given that he nearly killed her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the original Hulk. Along with Abomination, Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) will also make an appearance, hopefully to connect She-Hulk to other superheroes in the MCU, making her aware of the grander scheme of things.

Image via Disney+

The series also stars Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend, Nikki, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, and Jameela Jamil as antagonist Tatiana, along with Josh Segarra and Jon Bass. Serving as She-Hulk's writer and showrunner is Rick and Morty vet Jessica Gao. Six episodes of the nine-part series will be directed by Kat Coiro, and Anu Valia will serve as director for the rest three.

She-Hulk drops on Disney+ on August 18. Check out the ad for Jenn's law firm below: