As part of San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Kevin Feige announced that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will represent the official end of Phase 4. So far, Phase 4 has dealt with the consequences of the events of Avengers: Endgame, with future films expected to introduce a new universe-threatening menace that'll force a new generation of heroes to band together.

Marvel's first three phases, now named "Infinity Saga," followed the rise and fall of Thanos (Josh Brolin), a villain who used the power of the Infinity Stones to kill half the life in the universe. While MCU fans were expecting Phase 4 to introduce a new big baddie right away, Marvel Studios took their time to present disconnected stories focused on a new cast of characters. So far, we have already seen the theatrical release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The next MCU film to hit theaters will be Wakanda Forever, the last theatrical chapter of Phase 4.

Phase 4 also saw the expansion of the MCU towards Disney+, with the release of multiple TV shows focused on fan-favorite and brand-new characters. The shows officially released as part of Phase 4 are WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. Now, as Feige reveals, She-Hulk is set to wrap Phase 4 on the TV front of the MCU.

Image via Marvel Studios

Wakanda Forever deals with the MCU death of King T'Challa, introduced in the MCU to reflect the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman. Among the people devastated by King T’Chala’s death, we find Lupita Nyong'o’s Nakia, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri, all members of the royal family or close friends who fought alongside Black Panther in previous Marvel movies.

As for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the series star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banners (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits his gamma-ray superpowers. Besides being superstrong and resilient as She-Hulk, Jennifer is also a formidable lawyer who’ll use her wits to defend superheroes' rights in the upcoming series. The show is being described as a legal drama by Marvel Studios, and promises to offer a fresh take on the superhero genre.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ with its first episode on Wednesday, August 17. After that, new episodes debut weekly, every Wednesday. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to be released this November 11.