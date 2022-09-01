Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law keeps showing us how the legal system of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has adapted to metahumans, with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) working on the early release of Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). However, by the end of the episode, the legal drama turns into a classic superhero story with the titular character facing a group of thugs armed with some very dangerous Asgardian construction tools.

As it turns out, this gang is the MCU version of the Wrecking Crew, a supervillain team with a long comic book history — and these villains' emergence might tease another big baddie is coming, as the group has already announced they are working for a mysterious “boss”. But who exactly is the Wrecking Crew? And why might their MCU introduction be teasing the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin?

Who Is the Wrecking Crew?

Created by Len Wein and Sal Buscema for 1974’s The Defenders #17, the Wrecking Crew is a D-list team comprising four villains that use construction tools as their main weapon. In the comic books, the team leader, Wrecker, uses an enchanted crowbar to demolish his crime scenes. He also uses his magic crowbar to channel lightning one night, an event that gives him and three of his partner-in-crime superhuman strength and endurance. Each of Wrecker’s teammates uses a specific construction tool, choosing a moniker to fit their destructive powers. While the Wrecking Crew already had several members, the original team comprised Wrecker, Bulldozer, Piledriver, and Thunderball.

In Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we only hear the name of one of the team members, Thunderball. That’s more than enough for us to know that the MCU team is indeed the Wrecking Crew. Still, the series also gives a new origin story for the villains that double-down on the reference: they’ve robbed an Asgardian construction site to get their super powerful tools. The Asgardian connection is fitting since the primary enemy of the Wrecking Crew is Thor – yes, comic books are fabulously weird. As we all know, the MCU Thor (Chris Hemsworth) would wipe the floor with such low-life criminals. So the new Wrecking Crew origin story pays homage to the comic books while still keeping the villains consistently placed on street level.

Over the decades, the Wrecking Crew escaped prison multiple times, facing major heroes such as The Avengers, Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, and even Namor the Sub-Mariner. They are usually caught in a single issue and sent back to jail, never having a big enough impact in Marvel Comics. It’s fitting, then, that they are used as henchmen for a bigger villain, who for the moment is only referenced as “the boss.” But who could the Wrecking Crew's boss be? While there are a few possibilities, some clues lead us to think it might be Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin.

Is the Kingpin Coming to ‘She-Hulk’?

Hawkeye reintroduced Wilson Fisk to the MCU, showing how the crime lord controls New York City’s underworld without any significant superpower. Fisk is not afraid of going after even the Avengers, as he puts a bounty on Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) head. However, instead of getting his hands dirty, he hires Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to kill the Avenger. So, it’s fair to assume Fisk would employ other highly-skilled criminals to go after metahuman targets.

At the end of Hawkeye, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) seemingly shoots the Kingpin in the face. Nevertheless, we never see his body, and since the character is confirmed to return both in Echo and in Daredevil: Born Again, Fisk is still lurking in the shadows, maybe with an eyepatch. So, since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law deals with local menaces instead of world-threatening villains, it would make sense for Fisk to return and keep carving his place as the biggest baddie in the New York City scale.

Fisk’s involvement with She-Hulk would also explain the presence of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), who previous trailers confirmed will eventually show up in the legal drama. It makes sense for Daredevil’s civil persona, Matt Murdock, to show up in the series, as he’s also a lawyer. But his presence in full hero uniform indicates Daredevil will team up with She-Hulk to go after a villain. And what better villain to unite both heroes than the Kingpin? Both in Marvel Comics and multiple Daredevil adaptations, Fisk is Daredevil’s biggest enemy, and with Marvel Studios turning Cox’s version of the character into a central player during The Multiverse Saga, it would also make sense if Fisk kept being a threat through multiple TV shows and even films.

Since the Wrecking Crew's mysterious boss is trying to get a sample of She-Hulk’s blood, Fisk could be trying to weaponize the Hulk’s power. Or maybe he intends to use it for his own recovery. While we all know Maya’s shot didn’t kill Fisk, he must have nevertheless been seriously damaged during the attack. Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law underlines how Jennifer’s gamma-infused blood has miraculous healing properties, restoring Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) arm after being destroyed by the power of the Infinity Stones. So, maybe the Kingpin is looking for a superpowered medicine that can bring him back into the crime game as quickly as possible.

On top of all that, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been keeping the heroine grounded on a street level, and it doesn’t look like Jennifer Walters will be tackling a cosmic menace anytime soon. By introducing Fisk, the series can increase the stakes of the show, please fans, and still keep the narrative cohesive. While the Wrecking Crew boss might end up being another MCU shady character, such as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) or the Power Broker (Emily VanCamp), using Fisk is a nice way for the MCU to tie in multiple past and future projects, giving The Multiverse Saga the connective tissue it so desperately needs.

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming now on Disney+. New episodes become available every Thursday.